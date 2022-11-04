Madison Beer stuns on Spider-Man: No Way Home red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kazuki Hirata/HollywoodNewsWire

Madison Beer looks incredible in a new silver gown that she wore to the 2022 amfAR Gala last night.

The singer went braless in a silver V-neck halter dress that hugged her amazing physique.

The sleeveless dress was covered with bejeweled detailing all over.

She paired it with silver dangling earrings and a simple, natural makeup look.

Madison also opted to keep her hair straightened and worn down in a middle part.

From showing off her curves in tight LBDs to rocking crop tops, Madison has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Madison Beer shows off her figure in a sequin halter dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Madison Beer’s Halloween look

This year Madison decided to go the comedy route and dress up as actor Adam Sandler for Halloween — which she did in style.

She wore a white and blue striped shirt with long sleeves and a Budweiser logo on the front. She also wore a black baseball hat backward and rectangle-shaped sunglasses.

The singer complemented the look with baggy blue denim jeans, faux far brown boots, and large hoop earrings.

She also shared a picture with her close friend Jazmyn Makenna, who also dressed up as Adam Sandler.

Madison Beer’s beauty routine

Madison frequently shares pictures of her glam makeup looks with her 30 million Instagram followers and 18 million Tik Tok followers. Most of the time, she puts on her makeup herself.

The singer recently revealed the exact blush and highlighter products she uses to get her signature dewy look.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, she said, “I of course use the Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Blusher that is always sold out everywhere, but I also really like the NARS liquid blush. For highlighter, I take a beauty blender and use the bottom part of the Tom Ford bronzer duo. It’s not really a highlighter, it’s more like wetness, but honestly, it just gives your skin that extra dewy glow.”

She also revealed her go-to palette for eyeshadow. “For my eyes, I use my Morphe x Madison Beer Palette, that’s genuinely not a plug, it’s the best palette, I use it every single day.”

Madison has an entire collection with Morphe Beauty, and it ranges from bold highlighters to liquid lip glosses. The collaboration launched back in 2020 and is currently sold out on the company’s website. There has been no announcement on when or if it will restock.