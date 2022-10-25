Madison Beer stuns on iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Madison Beer looks incredible in a new all-white outfit.

She turned heads in the look while at the 2022 US Grand Prix event in Texas.

The singer went braless in a sheer white top and matching short shorts, revealing her amazing physique.

She paired the look with black and white Adidas, large gold hoop earrings, and a white jacket across her shoulders.

She wore her hair in a slicked-back braided ponytail and put on a natural makeup look.

From rocking crop tops to going braless, Madison has shown that she has an amazing fashion sense.

Madison Beer celebrates her anniversary

A few days ago, Madison celebrated the one-year anniversary of her Life Support Tour. The tour, which had over 50 stops, came after the release of her debut album of the same name.

The singer showed a collage of some of her favorite tour moments and performance looks with the heartfelt caption, “so many precious moments that will remain forever. i know i’ve said it before but to everyone who showed up to these shows thank you. you will never know the change you’ve made on my life or just how much i love and appreciate you.”

Her main tour look was a white minidress with nude-colored fishnet stockings underneath. The dress had white and yellow floral detailing across the front, matching the design of her elbow-high gloves.

Madison paired the look with her signature slicked-back bow ponytail and a dewy makeup look.

The singer had not gone on tour since her As She Pleases EP Tour back in 2018.

Madison Beer’s music career

The singer has 18 million Tik Tok followers and well over 200 million likes on the social media platform. But, even though her fans constantly use her music on social media, Madison wants to make it clear that she is not a Tik Tok singer.

In fact, she has made it clear that she is not a fan of viral music artists turned professionals being the latest trend in the music industry.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, she said that “TikTok has really ruined a lot of music where it’s like labels and stuff are like, ‘we want a TikTok hit.’ That’s so stupid. It literally goes away in two minutes and it’s honestly insulting. Music is my art, it’s my passion.”

Madison is currently signed with Epic Records and is working on her next album. The first single Dangerous, has already been released.