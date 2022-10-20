Madison Beer is perfection in a little black dress with a super short hem. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

In recent selfies shared on social media, Madison Beer looked like a real-life Barbie doll.

Madison uploaded the fabulous shots to her Instagram Stories for the enjoyment of her 33 million fans and followers.

She posted two looks for fans as the famous face continued her tradition of rocking very different clothing styles.

In a recent Vogue video, Madison highlighted her diverse look, where she shared what she typically wore in a week. Her looks were as dynamic and beautiful as she, with thrift shop finds mixed with haute couture looks.

The Dangerous singer‘s latest outfits also reflected her ability to dress down or up and remain gorgeous.

She even switched her hair from an elegant updo to a casual and sleek one, as she demonstrated versatility for fans.

Madison Beer looks gorgeous in a little black dress

The first gorgeous look featured Madison in a mirror with her phone in one hand and the other on her head. Her hair was pulled back in a middle part, and her striking features became more apparent thanks to the style.

Madison sported a little black dress with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline.

Her accessories included a pink phone case, chunky hoop earrings, and thin rings on multiple fingers.

Madison’s minidress was incredibly short, and she paired it with black boots that came up just below her knees.

She revealed in text over the photo that she wore the gorgeous gown for a White Fox Boutique event and snapped a picture of her ensemble. Madison thanked the boutique for inviting her to the event.

While Madison expressed gratitude, the boutique was likely just as thrilled to have her.

Pic credit: @madisonbeer/Instagram

Madison’s next photo provided a stark contrast, but her beauty remained the same.

The Justin Bieber protege looked cute and comfortable in a long-sleeve Dallas Cowboys shirt.

She appeared pantless, although she could have worn tiny shorts underneath and sported comfortable-looking gray socks to complete the look.

Pic credit: @madisonbeer/Instagram

However, this wasn’t Madison’s first on-camera outfit change in the last month.

Madison Beer shares weekly wardrobe

Madison recently sat down with Vogue and showed her outfit for a typical week.

Her looks included date night, studio session, and red carpet attire.

Madison didn’t merely try on different outfits; she also explained the reasoning for selecting each option.

The clip highlighted her charming personality and soft-spoken voice.

As Madison showed in the Vogue video, her beauty has consistently allowed her to pull off any outfit seamlessly.