Madison Beer is ‘Dangerous’ as she flashes her midriff

Madison Beer lifts her shirt to show her outfit in a mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Madison Beer lifted the side of her sweatshirt to show her waistband in a stunning mirror selfie.

The songstress and protege of Justin Bieber shared the selfie on her Instagram Story as she promoted the release of her new music.

Madison rocked her hair in a center part and fashionable bun as she pulled her hair away from her face to reveal her stunning beauty.

She sported soft glam makeup, hoop earrings, and glossy lips. Madison further accessorized with multiple rings and layered necklaces.

She held her iPhone to reveal long, light-colored acrylics and a pink phone case.

Much of Madison’s face was blocked by her phone, but the part of her face showing revealed breathtaking looks.

Madison rocked loose gray cargo pants with a stretch waistband and laces. She wore a graphic sweatshirt featuring the Notre Dame mascot with his fists up and a shamrock in his cap to represent fighting Irish.

Pic credit: @madisonbeer/Instagram

Madison Beer drops new song, Dangerous

Madison dropped her debut studio album, Life Support, with Epic Records in 2021. But fans wanted more from the famous songstress, and she delivered.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Madison thrilled fans with a new release featuring a more mature voice in her latest efforts.

Yesterday, Madison dropped the music video for her new song, Dangerous.

The song featured a violin and viola accompaniment as the songstress sang on a platform with a black strapless dress and a princess hem.

Madison Beer reveals she is working on her soul

Madison recently gave an interview to Glamour magazine to coincide with her song release.

She offered advice for those struggling with confidence.

Madison shared, “For anyone struggling with self image I think it all starts with you and with your relationship with yourself. It’s a lot deeper than our appearances and what we wear and what we do. A lot of us have a lot of healing to do I think.”

The Dangerous singer also discussed manifesting and soul work.

She continued, “You’ll be surprised when you do inner work on your soul and your heart, how that manifests itself into how you present yourself, how you act and how you function in reality. It definitely affected me a lot.”

Madison said her new music allowed her to stay true to herself.

She finished, “I don’t really care if I’m never like the biggest thing on the planet, I’d rather stay true to my artistry in my integrity and the things that I like.”