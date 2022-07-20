Madison Beer goes pantless in bedtime share

Madison Beer poses pantless in bedtime share. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Image Press Agency

Madison Beer had the ultimate self-care day, including a pantless bed session with plush stuffed animals, gold-infused eye patches, and a baggy sweatshirt.

The Justin Bieber protege showed that looking good takes relaxation and time to recuperate to ensure maximum beauty.

Madison often shares photos of her music, performances, travels, and lifestyle.

The latest was no exception as the stunning singer went “low-key” for some relaxation.

As Madison lounged in her bed, she extended her endless legs as the barefoot beauty checked her phone.

She wore a fuzzy animal headband, relaxed with an ultra-soft throw under her, and had two stuffed animals behind her.

Madison Beer relaxes in bed, enjoys self-care and snacks

Madison was the picture of comfort and elegance, as her window overlooked massive green trees, and light poured into her light-themed room.

Madison’s pedicured feet were faux-fur-covered pillows, taking her comfort to the next level. She sat in bed to enjoy the view from her white curtain-framed window.



Madison also got some eats in with photos of crispy french fries and juicy cheeseburgers. For round two, Madison posted a massive slice of cheese pizza next to a multi-colored salad.

She wrote in the caption, “sunshine in a bag.”

She shared the cozy shots and food pics with her 31.8 million followers and received 850k likes.

Madison Beer opens up about mental health diagnosis

Madison Beer has been called “perfect” by her followers because of her breathtaking beauty and proportions. But everyone has problems and struggles, and Madison is no different.

Madison opened up with The Face and revealed her diagnosis of BPD or Borderline Personality Disorder. Other well-known celebrities with BPD include Pete Davidson.

She shared, “I haven’t really opened up publicly about a lot of the stuff [I was going through], but I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. I was suicidal at one point. I was going through a really tough time, and I felt like making a break-up album amidst going through such real s*** was dumbing myself down in a way that I didn’t want to do.”

She continued, “[But] once I was given a diagnosis, going through therapy three times a week, I was getting more in touch with my emotions and figuring out how to be stable. I was able to write better and understand myself better. So I could just write the story how I wanted it to be told.”

She finished, “I’m already prepared for people to say that I’m lying. I’m not going to be the person who is like: ​’I have BPD so I’m not to be held accountable for anything that I do.’ That’s the bad side of the mental health world. You have to try to be better, always. In my opinion, those are the rules. When I open up about it, I’ll hopefully be able to provide people with a little bit more insight, like: ​’This is why she’s this way.'”

Madison takes charge of her mental health and demands accountability for her actions.