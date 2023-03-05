Madison Beer cut a stylish figure on the red carpet at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

The singer sizzled in a cheetah-printed gown at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles earlier this week.

The flowy gown featured a plunging V-shape neckline which accentuated the singer’s curves.

Madison had her brunette hair styled straight with a middle parting and went for a complete glam look with rose cheek blush and nude lipstick.

The Roberto Cavalli dress featured a brown and beige print for the cheetah aesthetic, and the maxi skirt flowed as she walked at the event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Madison kept the accessories to a minimum, with just gold Cartier bracelets on her right wrist.

Madison Beer in a stunning dress at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Madison Beer poses for Morphe cosmetics

Madison looked stunning as she posed for the cosmetic line Morphe.

The brand shared the photo on its Instagram page, adding in the caption, “brighten your light like singer/songwriter @madisonbeer 🌸⚡📺⁣”

In the photo, she wore a golden metallic eyeshadow with shimmers and a brown contour. She completed the eye makeup with dark eyeliner and mascara.

She also added bronzer and highlighter to her cheekbones for a tanned look. The stunning singer added some contouring and nude glossy lipstick for a completely glam appearance.

Madison has a collection with the brand that includes everything you need for a complete makeup look.

This consists of an eyeshadow palette, lipgloss, eyeshadow brushes, concealer, body shimmer mist, and a liquid highlighter.

The Instagram page shared another snap of her glammed-up look, writing in the caption, “singer/songwriter @madisonbeer is giving us 💯/💯 with her soft glam created by @lipsticknick.”

Madison Beer shows her 10-minute makeup routine

In a video with Allure, Madison broke down her makeup routine, starting with the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter.

She used the Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer around her eyes and the brow soap to do up her eyebrows.

The beauty cleared her skin with rose water before adding the Tom Ford Shade and Illuminate Sculptor contour.

In the video, she said her favorite product is the liquid highlighter Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in Goldgasm.

Madison said she preferred to combine a layer of cream with the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter.

The singer used her Morphe Madison Beer Palate for her eye makeup and completed her routine with the Ulta Beauty Juice Infused Lip Oil.