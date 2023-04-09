Madison Beer is seemingly taking a break from award season and toning down the glam while enjoying a recent lunch date.

The stunning brunette is no stranger to bold fashion choices, so her fans and even the paparazzi take notice when she trades in her usual look for a more casual approach.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Madison went for an all-out elegant look when she attended the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event back in March.

For that event, Madison sported a stunning animal print gown with a plunging neckline that flattered her petite figure.

The sweet look was a stark contrast to her recent personal outing in Los Angeles.

And while her look may have been more subdued, that isn’t to say she didn’t absolutely slay the all-black look.

Madison Beer sports an all-black look as she steps out for lunch in LA

Captured by paparazzi, Madison was spotted heading out for a lunch date at Fred Segal in Los Angeles.

The full body shot found Madison mid-stride as she made her way to the restaurant from the parking lot.

Her outfit reflected the sunny weather, and Madison ensured she could soak up the sun in her all-black attire.

For the lunch date, Madison paired a lace-trimmed, spaghetti-strap tank top with a form-fitting set of biker shorts that showcased her lean legs.

To add to the casual feel of her look, Madison accessorized with large gold hoop earrings, a white purse, and black sunnies. White ankle socks and black canvas Converse high tops completed the look.

As for her makeup and hair, again, Madison kept it super simple, leaving her luscious brown locks to flow freely in the wind with a slight center part, and her makeup was barely noticeable as she opted for a rosy pout lip color.

Madison Beer channels back the glam for a lunch date in Los Angeles. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Madison partners with Fenty Beauty and shouts out her favorite products

In addition to a music career, Madison is also a popular social media influencer, and she currently boasts an impressive 35.7 million followers on Instagram alone.

With such a massive following, Madison makes the perfect partner for brands looking to expand their reach into a younger market.

One brand that Madison continues to partner with is Rihanna’s ever-popular Fenty Beauty makeup line.

Fenty Beauty is all about inclusivity and has built a solid reputation as a brand that creates products for all sorts of skin types and skin tones.

According to Fenty’s website, “Rihanna was inspired to create Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin after years of experimenting with the best-of-the-best in beauty—and still seeing a void in the industry for products that performed across all skin types and tones.”

In June 2022, Madison partnered with Fenty Beauty to promote their Pro Filt’r foundation, and she looked flawless while wearing it.

“baby blue n @fentybeauty pro filtr foundation #fentypartner,” she wrote in the caption to the share.

Madison’s popularity continues to rise, and if she keeps the momentum, she’ll likely continue to partner with massive brands in the future.