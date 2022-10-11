Madison Beer goes braless underneath black coat for photoshoot

Madison Beer’s eyes sparkle for the camera in a soft eye makeup look and natural lips. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

The beautiful and talented Madison Beer is one of those artists that always manage to leave our jaws on the floor.

This time is no exception. Beer posed for the camera, wearing nothing but a long and sophisticated black coat.

The singer wore her hair slicked back in a bun with a front piece falling down her forehead. Her makeup was fierce, especially her eyeliner.

She accessorized this look by wearing hoop earrings and a ring.

Beer later changed into another incredibly sexy look. Starting with the sparkly black long skirt with sheer panels, she matched this to her top, with three delicate straps keeping it in place.

Over that, she layered a leather coat and protected her hands with similar gloves.

Madison Beer stuns in strapless black dress for photoshoot

Beer’s hair and makeup remained the same, except viewers got a look at the shiny and stylish Prada shoes the singer was wearing. Nailea Devora also wore a similar pair but in a different color in a recent photoshoot.

Last but not least, Beer posed in front of a red background giving off old money vibes with a stunning black strapless dress with a high slit on her left thigh. This time she put on a pair of white silk gloves that covered most of her arms for some contrast.

Madison Beer talks about her second album

The 23-year-old always knew she wanted to be a singer.

Madison Beer released her debut album, Life Support, earlier in 2021, which included records like BOYSH*T, Selfish, and Baby. It hasn’t been that long since her fans last heard from her, but still, she doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

At the end of August this year, she released the first single of this new musical era titled Dangerous. On October 14, she will be releasing the second single titled Showed Me. When talking about her career and specifically about this upcoming single with Numéro Netherlands, she said, “[Showed Me] is definitely in my top five on the album. It’s such a cool song, and I think it really embodies this new sound that I’m going for.”

Beer also stated she is really proud of this new album, sharing that it reflects who she is and the music she makes.

Showed Me will be released on all music streaming platforms this October 14.