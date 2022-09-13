Madison Beer glows in white crop top

Madison Beer rocks a busty crop top and a ribbon in her hair. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Madison Beer rocked a chic look with a high school twist as the Dangerous songstress shared a new photo with major attitude.

The gorgeous singer was glowing with a slight smile in the two picture carousel shared on her social media.

She shared the photos on Instagram, where she has 32.4 million followers, and was quickly rewarded with likes and comments.

She wore her dark brown hair in a sleek ponytail secured with a pretty black ribbon. She placed her hand on her hip and rested the other on a nearby bookcase. Madison sported soft glam makeup that allowed her natural beauty to shine through. She accessorized with gold jewelry, including hoop earrings and a necklace with a pendant.

Madison wore an oversized white Harley Davidson jacket over her white crop top with orange and black lettering.

Madison showed her midriff with a gold belly chain and navel piercing.

Madison Beer has major respect for Billie Eilish

While promoting her latest song, Dangerous, Madison interviewed with NME about her new music and life in the industry. She also talked about artists who were changing the game. Unsurprisingly, Madison named Billie Eilish.

Madison said, “The first person who comes to mind is Billie Eilish because I think the topics she touches on in her music are so prolific. She speaks about things that a lot of other artists don’t and are maybe afraid to, which is valid because we’ve all been conditioned to be afraid of speaking about certain things.”

Madison also mentioned Billie’s older brother. She continued, “What her and Finneas have created is really incredible and I really look up to them. They are two people I am very glad to see at the top because there are some who aren’t the best and who don’t stand for the right things, and I think [they really do].”

Madison Beer talks gender inequality in the industry

As Madison continues to find her voice, she advocated for women by drawing attention to the inequalities in the industry.

Madison said, “Even if I still have to shout to be heard, I am heard and that’s enough. I know what I deserve, I know what I worked for, what credit I should be given. I think that’s also another topic of misogyny in the industry.”

Madison recently received a credit on her song Baby and she fought for that title. She said, “I think it’s important for people to see a woman’s name in those titles, so they can know you indeed can do the same thing.”