Madison Bailey has a lot to celebrate right now.

Not only has Season 3 of Outer Banks finally been released, but it has already hit the number-one spot on Netflix in various countries.

The 24-year-old actor, who plays the role of Kiara Carrera, has been busy promoting the new season and stunned in a new photoshoot for Who What Wear.

In Madison’s latest Instagram upload, which consisted of three images, she showed off some of the beautiful snapshots from the shoot.

“Had a lil chat w @whowhatwear,” she captioned her post, adding the white heart and butterfly emoji.

In just 20 hours, the upload racked up more than 760,000 likes and over 1,830 comments, proving to be very popular with her 7.1 million followers.

Madison Bailey is a knock-out beauty in white dress

In all three frames, Madison wowed in a cut-out white dress that featured thin straps. The garment was low-cut at the front and fell just above the knee area.

Madison seemed to be going for a minimal makeup look, appearing to only have a glossy lip. She teamed her ensemble with lace-up heels that matched the dress and accessorized with earrings and rings.

The actress sported her wavy brunette locks down with a middle part and sported an overall natural vibe.

In the first pic, she was snapped from the midriff up while gazing directly at the camera with her head tilted slightly and with a soft, angelic expression.

For the second photo, Madison was captured from head to toe from a lower angle. She placed one hand on the side of her upper thigh and looked over to her right.

In the third and final frame, Madison raised both arms behind her and closed her eyes.

Within the tags, she credited fashion stylist Kyle Kagamida and photographer Jess Wasson for helping everything come to life.

Madison Bailey promotes Fenty Beauty

With a face as drop-dead gorgeous as Madison’s, it’s hardly a surprise that she is a Fenty Face Partner for Rihanna’s brand, Fenty Beauty.

In February 2022, Madison was captured in a beauty shot advertising one of the Fenty Icon lipsticks.

For her Instagram upload, she posed alongside the product while rocking a bold red lip.

“The #FENTYICON Lipsticks! 💋 These are Rihanna-curated a range of bold reds and beautiful neutrals. The best part? They’re refillable! <3 for mother earth! Wearing one of my favorite shades’ BOARD MEMBR.’ Get yours at @fentybeauty and @sephora #fentyfacepartner,” she wrote.

On the Sephora website, the Fenty Icon lipsticks come in a variety of shades and retails from $20.