Madi Monroe in a string bikini declares ‘it’s summer somewhere’

Madi Monroe made sure to remind fans that she can rock a bikini even after summer is over. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BillyBennight/Admedia

Madi Monroe proved that just because summer is officially over it doesn’t mean she can’t still enjoy some skimpy wear.

The former Girls’ Night With Madi Monroe and Attaway General star, who filmed the latter show alongside fellow influencer Dixie D’Amelio, gave a fun peek at how she’s approaching the changing season, and the actress did not disappoint.

Looking as if she had just come from a beach day, Madi kept her long, dirty-blonde locks down to dangle around her shoulder and over her hip, some palm trees decorating the background behind her.

With her face looking fresh and simple with subtle makeup, Madi posed for a post-summer, scantily-clad shot as she rocked a stringy two-piece.

She captioned her snap saying, “it’s summer somewhere,” as she showed that the start of fall hasn’t slowed her down from donning skin-baring attire.

Going for a glowing vibe as she showed off her put her tanned golden physique, Madi leaned her body to the side slightly for extra effect.

Madi’s bikini blended nearly perfectly into her bronzed complexion, the material appearing to be of a rosy hue with splashes of possible floral patterning dotting across the top and bottoms.

Fans react to Madi Monroe’s bikini post

Followers of the star were quick to respond to Madi’s latest post, with jaws dropping all over the place at her stunning look.

“UM EXCUSE ME 😍😍😍😍😍,” wrote one exuberant fan, while others followed it up with, “BEAUTIFUL GIRL,” “omg. 😍😍😍😍,” and a slew of heart stickers.

Pic credit: @madimonroe/Instagram

Madi’s close pal Tana Mongeau also shared her thoughts on the vibe, calling Madi her “lil sis” while seeming to praise her for her summery post.

While the performer looks to be basking in the glow of her 4.4 million fans’ love, it was just last summer that Madi and Charli D’Amelio got into some hot water.

Madi Monroe and Charli D’Amelio get in trouble

In July of 2021, TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio took to her Instagram page to share some choice pics from a Bahamas vacation she took alongside her sister Dixie and their influencer companions.

Pic credit: @madimonroe/Instagram

Though the group seemed to be having a great time on their tropical getaway, the stars later came under fire from fans for traveling during the pandemic.

Followers of the young stars called out the group for being “irresponsible” and ignoring COVID-19 protocols that were in place at the time the trip took place, which was around December 2020.

Though it wasn’t made totally clear if the photos were directly from that excursion, the crew certainly looked to be all together in the snaps, and the lush scenery around them indicated the photos were from that same time.