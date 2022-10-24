Madi Monroe shows off her lingerie while out on the town. Pic credit:@madimonroe/Instagram

Madi Monroe was out last night looking absolutely stunning. She was seen dining at the restaurant Amazonico London looking pretty in pink.

On Thursday, fans spotted Madi in a bright pink slip dress. The lingerie featured light pink lace trimming and spaghetti straps to create a delicate aesthetic. She made sure her followers could copy the look, crediting White Fox Boutique for the skimpy pink outfit.

She made a unique fashion choice and paired her white cowboy boots with the outfit. The fashion risk paid off because it turned out to be a flattering clothing combination.

She wore her long blonde hair in a straight center part and added money piece highlights to help frame her face.

The social media star kept her makeup really simple with long eyelashes, brown eyeshadow, and a nude lip.

She kept the accessories simple with a small choker and highlighted her pink manicure while posing for a picture.

Madi Monroe stuns as she poses by a piano

One thing about Madi, she really seems to love her cowboy boots. She was seen last week posing by a piano wearing her knee-high white cowboy boots with a gorgeous white outfit.

The Attaway General actress was seen in an adorable white eyelet dress. The outfit cinched in at the waist and showed off the internet personality’s toned legs.

She accessorized the look with a lilac Christian Dior bag and a cross necklace. She decided to curl her long blonde hair to add a romantic touch to her outfit.

For her makeup, she kept it simple with neutral eyeshadow, dark blush, and bright pink lipstick.

The Here After star was wearing her all-white outfit to Peninsula Paris, a luxury hotel. The social media star seemed to be having a great time during her visit there.

Madi Monroe was surprised about becoming a voice actor

What some of Madi’s followers might not know is she is a serious actress. She has been seen in multiple movies and has been acting for a few years now.

However, at the start of her career, Madi did not realize this career path would lead her to voice acting. When talking to J-14 about her latest movie Around the World in 80 Days she admitted that this was all a shock to her.

“I never even considered doing voice acting in the first place and having a second film coming out already is insane. … I didn’t think anyone would actually be that excited about it, but I think it’s so cool because I’m in love with the movie, and I know that they all will be too.”