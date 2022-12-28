Madi Monroe looked amazing in a two-piece. Pic credit: @madimonroe/Instagram

Madi Monroe was sporting a black bikini in the middle of a snow-covered street earlier this week, totally ignoring the fact that winter is in full swing.

The 18-year-old internet personality was on a trip to Boise, Idaho when she stopped to unveil her sculpted figure.

The daring tiny two-piece left little to the imagination and sat high on her hips, placing all focus on her enviable curves and sun-kissed skin tone.

She wore her signature blonde tresses in gorgeous waves cascading over her shoulders as she posed on the snow-covered road.

Madi sent the look over the top with her choice of accessories, a pair of oversized black sunglasses and statement white moon boots.

She captioned the ice-cold snaps, “merry christmas 🌬️.”

Madi Monroe showed off her fit physique in a tight black jumpsuit

Madi strutted her stuff in Beverly Hills, California, earlier this month, wearing a pair of unforgettable knee-high boots in black and white with a figure-flattering jumpsuit.

The blonde bombshell could be seen posing on a set of concrete stairs in the revealing number, which allowed subtle bits of skin to shine through tiny cut-outs.

She wore her long, luscious locks down in loose cascading curls and accessorized with a chic purse and black sunglasses.

Madi Monroe stunned to promote a new jewelry collection with Musier

Madi recently partnered with Musier, a sustainable jewelry brand dedicated to offering affordable quality, to create a series of cross-inspired pieces.

She modeled a delicate necklace during the shoot, featuring five cross pendants along a string of pearls.

The new line is rebellious and fashion-forward, just like Madi, bringing the best of both femininity and masculinity.

She included the collaboration launch details in the caption of her Instagram post, adding, “Hot girls wear pearls ⛓️.”

Oh, but Madi isn’t all about fashion and jewelry.

The young star lent her voice to the 2021 animated film Around the World in 80 Days, portraying an “adventurous little frog.”

She opened up about the voice acting experience, saying it’s “definitely something that is way out of my comfort zone.”

Of course, that wasn’t her first experience with showbiz, as she had been featured on the first season of Hulu’s reality series The D’Amelio Show.

However, Madi regarded her time on The D’Amelio Show with far less positivity, commenting, “Reality TV’s not really my thing, to be honest. I love being able just to play somebody that I’m not. I guess, I don’t know, I’m definitely not a huge fan of reality TV.”