Madelyn Cline looks incredible in bold dark eyeshadow look and a nude lip smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Madelyn Cline is a talented actress that you might have seen before in the famous Netflix show Outer Banks.

But besides being an actress, Cline is also a model.

Her beauty is obvious, and her looks and style often captivate fans.

She recently reminded the public that her latest movie is coming out soon. The film is a sequel to Knives Out, which starred Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Daniel Craig.

Cline recently gave off serious Clue vibes by wearing a sophisticated long sleeve pink blouse. The sleeves were puffy, and the waist was snatched, giving an hourglass shape illusion.

She paired the blouse with a matching miniskirt that she put on top of a black pair of sheer tights.

Madelyn Cline stuns in pink miniskirt and tights

For shoewear, Madelyn opted for some shiny leather black stilettos that were classy and pointy.

She accessorized by carrying a small black handbag and wearing black leather gloves to elevate the look.

Last but not least, Cline put on a pair of gold hoop earrings and black shades and styled her hair in a slick bun.

The actress posted several pictures of her posing in this fantastic look on her Instagram, captioning this post, “Its givingggg clue @knivesout #glassonion.”

Madelyn Cline talks about her career and the pandemic

The 24-year-old actress became known worldwide after Outer Banks hit the TVs of a large audience during the pandemic.

Not long ago, Cline spoke about what it was like to become a celebrity during this challenging time for the world when everyone had to stay at home and take care of their health.

She told W magazine, “It’s an interesting dichotomy. I consider myself to be a very private person. Sometimes the lack of anonymity really wigs me out. People think they know you because they know your character, when in reality, they’re two different people.”

Cline later spoke about the Knives Out sequel. She mentioned how hard and scary it was for her because she was so starstruck by the entire cast that she got the opportunity to work alongside. But after all, it seemed like she had a great time and enjoyed watching all of them “operate on set.”

Knives Out: Glass Onion comes out this November 23 on Netflix.