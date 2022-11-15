Madelyn Cline arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s I’m Not Okay With That in February 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Madelyn Cline looked stunning as she attended the premiere of her latest movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, in Los Angeles, California, this week.

The 24-year-old, best known for her role as Sarah Cameron in Outer Banks, looked gorgeous as she wore a floor-length Versace dress with a thigh-high split.

The intricate gown featured knotted straps, cut-out details with velvet and embellished lace. She paired the look with nude strappy sandals.

Madelyn wore no other visible accessories or jewelry, letting the dress speak for itself.

She wore her long blonde hair down in soft waves and kept her makeup natural but glamorous with a smoky feline eyeliner flick.

Glass Onion is a follow-up to the 2019 hit movie Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig.

Madelyn Cline at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Pic credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

Madelyn Cline stuns at the London premiere of Glass Onion

Madelyn has been doing the rounds promoting her new movie for the past month. A the end of October, she walked the red carpet at the BFI London Film Festival and looked stunning.

The blonde beauty wore a strapless black satin dress by Tom Ford with exaggerated puff sleeves. She paired her little black dress with statement emerald earrings by Lorraine Schwartz.

She wore her signature winged eyeliner with lipstick in a dark berry shade, adding to her sultry look.

She shared the photos with her 12.5 million Instagram followers, captioning the post, “its cold! @knivesout #glassonion.”

Madelyn Cline shows off her glow with Skinceuticals

Madelyn always looks flawless, and it turns out the secret to her perfect skin is down to her collaboration with scientific skincare brand, Skinceuticals.

She recently posted a photo set on Instagram of her applying the Skinceuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment, a daily corrective moisturizer that helps to balance skin and enhance radiance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddie (@madelyncline) She explained to her followers how much she loves the product, calling it her “favorite glassy skin secret.”



Madelyn shared why skincare is so important to her, saying, “our skin is a mirror of our internal health and our external environment, it reflects our emotional state, hormones, dehydration, rest, and all of life in between. It’s important to me to do everything I can to make sure my skin is as healthy and happy as possible even when I’m feeling run down and not on top of my self-care.”

Skinceuticals Phyto A+ Brightening Treatment currently retails online for around $105.