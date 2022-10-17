Madelyn Cline up close Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Madelyn Cline recently stunned on the red carpet in a strapless black gown.

She wore the look during the European premiere of her upcoming film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

She joined the rest of her star-studded cast at the BFI London Film Festival and definitely turned heads.

The actress wore a maxi black dress that touched the floor with ruffle detailing across the top and over the puffed sleeves.

She complimented the look with her signature natural makeup look, her hair down, and a pair of emerald green earrings.

Known for her black strapless looks, Madelyn Cline has quickly shown that at just 24 years old, she is a fashionista.

Madelyn Cline’s concert look

Recently, Madelyn went to the JBL fest in Las Vegas in an incredible concert look. The festival included performances from hit artists like Doja Cat and Beba Rexha and stretched for three days.

She shared a few clips of the event with her fans and captioned it, “48 hrs in Vegas with @jblaudio #jblpartner #jblfest it was entirely too hot to wear leather pants.”

The Outer Banks actress went braless in a nude corset top with a cutout around her waist and a pair of black leather pants.

She paired the look with a bedazzled small clutch bag, a dewy makeup look, and black pointed-toe heels.

Madelyn was styled by rising celebrity stylist and close friend Mimi Cuttrel, known for styling everyone from Maude Apatow to Gigi Hadid.

Madelyn Cline’s social media

Madelyn currently has over 12 Million followers on Instagram and over 5 Million followers on Tik Tok. The actress posts pictures of her chic outfits, brand partnerships, and insights into her casual life on an almost daily basis.

She opened up about her social media usage in an interview with Grazia and said, “I was a teenager when Instagram was really new. As a consumer of social media, I was thinking about what I wanted or needed. I check in with that younger version of myself, because a lot of our audience is teenagers. I ask myself, ‘What can I do today? What message can I send them?’”

Madelyn is a known activist and often advocates for important causes on her social media, specifically her mission to help end hunger.

Her newest film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, also starring Kathryn Hahn and Kate Hudson, is set to release in theatres on November 23.