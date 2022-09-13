Madelyn Cline stuns in black strapless dress

Madelyn Cline poses for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Madelyn Cline looks stunning in a black strapless dress.

The American actress recently attended the premiere of her new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Cline was seen wearing a beautiful Bulgari black strapless gown.

She chose a Serpenti diamond necklace paired with some matching Serpenti earrings.

With black smokey eyes, the actress’ brown eyes popped, and her nude lipstick complemented the makeup.

Her beautiful hair was parted down the middle and slicked back, giving her a clean and sophisticated look.

You might have seen the beautiful actress before in Netflix’s drama series Outer Banks, playing Sarah Cameron.

She actually met her former boyfriend and costar, Chase Stokes, on the set of said show. The couple announced they started dating in June 2020 but split in October 2021.

Then, in December of that same year, after the couple deleted most of their photos of each other on their Instagrams, Cline was spotted grabbing dinner in Santa Monica, California, with DJ Zack Bia days before her 24th birthday. Bia later explained they were not dating.

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about

It is said that this sequel will be a little more playful than the previous one, where we saw Chris Evans play the villain.

Miles, a tech billionaire, has invited his closest friends to a weekend retreat on his private island in Greece. The group includes Duke (Dave Bautista), an MRA YouTuber and his budding influencer girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline); Connecticut Governor Claire (Kathryn Hahn); a model, fashion designer, and frequently racist tweeter who goes by Birdie J (Kate Hudson) and her more levelheaded assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick); world-famous scientist Lionel (Leslie Odom Jr.) who works with Miles on more outlandish projects; and Andi (Janelle Monáe), a former, spurned business partner of Miles. And, of course, there’s Benoit, the world’s most famous detective (Daniel Craig).

With nothing to do and a really good opportunity to solve a mystery, Benoit takes the chance and embarks on this new adventure.

The first movie was all about Ana de Arma’s character, and Benoit didn’t get that much recognition, but this time we will be able to determine if he is, in fact, the best detective in the world.

Watch the trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery that comes out on Netflix on December 23, 2022.