She’s drop-dead gorgeous, super talented, and, let’s be honest, a little bit chaotic, but that makes Madelyn Cline one of today’s hottest stars!

The 25-year-old actress posted a carousel of candid moments earlier this week, and while they radiated quirkiness, they also showed off her undeniable beauty.

In the first photo, Madelyn was perched under an umbrella on set, wearing a gingham pink cropped bra top decorated with little flowers and high-waisted mint green shorts.

While her outfit screamed adorable, her face just, well, screamed, but needless to say, she still looked flawless.

If her ensemble looks familiar, that’s because Madelyn sported this outfit in Outer Banks Season 3, Episode 4.

Other posts in the photo dump included a funny clip of Madelyn walking in the dark saying, “we’re in Spain without the S,” and a reel of Rudy Pankow belting out Imma Be by the Black Eyed Peas while holding a bumblebee.

She added a perfectly-worded caption reading, “More unhinged things.”

Madelyn Cline showed off her strength and abs while doing pull-ups

As the previous post shows, Madelyn can always be depended on to give fans inside glimpses at what goes on behind the scenes of Outer Banks, and she did it again this week with a quick on-set workout reel.

The Outer Banks star was holding herself up from a bar, wearing a cropped halter top and shorts, with someone supporting her ankles from below.

She then showed off what a powerful woman she truly is, completing a series of pull-ups while castmates cheered her on in the background.

Other videos in the post depicted Madelyn enjoying a boat ride, giggling while filling up a water bottle, and a reluctant Charles Esten getting his hair cut on set.

She captioned the silly share, “Tomfoolery 3.2.”

Madelyn Cline stunned in a tight white top to promote Tommy Hilfiger

A departure from her previous silly posts, Madelyn demanded attention on Valentine’s Day, wearing a super-tight white top with a plunging neckline and a high-waisted denim skirt.

The stunning South Carolina native has graced the covers of countless fashion magazines and represented numerous brands on her social media, making it no wonder she’s partnered with legendary designer Tommy Hilfiger.

Madelyn even posed alongside Mr. Hilfiger himself for a few shots, both looking happier than ever with luminous smiles.

Now, it’s no secret that denim skirts falling below the knee have garnered a reputation over the years. Still, if anyone can break that (totally unfair) fashion stereotype, it’s Madelyn.

As always, her heart-shaped face looked flawless with just the right amount of makeup, and she added a pop of cherry red on her lips because, well, love.

“A night with #tommyhilfiger 💫,” she wrote.

Now, for anyone who didn’t already know, Madelyn was living out of her car and struggling to land acting auditions just over three years ago before being offered the role of a lifetime on Outer Banks.

Therefore, it makes sense that her social media photos are laced with genuine humbleness, and the same can be said for how she presents herself during interviews.

Following a particularly long photo shoot for Cosmopolitan magazine, Madelyn opened up about how she spent her night, saying, “I went home and made homemade Animal Style fries, like from In-N-Out. But when I put the fries in the oil, it was so hot, it just exploded. They were scorched on the outside and completely raw on the inside. And I had a couple of glasses of wine and watched Game of Thrones.”

It’s pretty safe to say everyone can relate to at least part of that charming admission.

Outer Banks Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.