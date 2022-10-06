Madelaine Petsch goes for the gloves and thigh-skimming miniskirt for Givenchy

Madelaine Petsch attending Elle’s Women In Hollywood in 2019. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Madelaine Petsch is a showstopper in her Givenchy outfit.

The Riverdale actress couldn’t wait to show off her gorgeous look.

Madelaine posed in front of a window wearing a black leather turtle neck with gloves attached to the sleeves.

She layered the look with a Y2K-inspired brown minidress, creating an impressive outfit for fall.

The look spoke for itself, so the Jane star kept the accessories to a minimum with thick gold hoop earrings and knee-high boots.

This is her second Paris Fashion Week look that she posted on Instagram.

On Monday, Madelaine channeled her inner barbie for the Valentino Fashion Show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Madelaine Petsch wore an all-pink outfit that showed off her toned abs. The 28-year-old wore a tiny balconette top with high-waist shorts.

She accessorized the look with a dramatically long coordinating coat with thick black platform heels. The starlet wore her hair in a Barbie ponytail to really nail the look.

Madelaine did not always like her signature hair color

While it’s hard to imagine the Jane Star looking any other way, she admits to not always liking her striking red hair.

While doing a Barbie-themed photoshoot with the Mane Addict, she sat down with them to explain her struggles with her hair.

In an interview, she said, “I really struggled with my red hair as a child and was made fun of for the color a lot.”

She further revealed she even attempted to hide it, saying, “I slicked my hair into a bun every day with gel because I didn’t want to draw attention to myself.”

While teasing can be hard, working as an actor made her appreciate her hair. “I got into the industry, everyone was just like ‘Oh my god, your hair!’” she told Byrdie. “I slowly started to realize that it’s a blessing, and I really try to take care of it.”

Madelaine has recently become a producer

While getting caught up in Madelaine Petsch’s fashion and beauty is easy, she is also young Hollywood’s newest talented producer.

The young starlet produced the movie, Jane. In psychological thriller follows Olivia Brooks as she goes on a rampage to stop anyone who might be getting in the way of her goals. In an interview with the Pop Culturist, she admitted that it was a lot of work.

In an interview, she stated, “It was incredibly challenging but also incredibly rewarding. Working on a film like this as a first-time producer was a boot camp in producing. We had eighteen days to shoot this. I had to go straight into Riverdale afterward. We didn’t have any wiggle room. “

Despite the work she put into it, it was all worth it because she expressed, she felt accomplished saying, “I felt like such a team player. It made me even more invested in the project. It made it more rewarding. There was a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. Lots of tears on and off camera.”