Madelaine Petsch dresses up as Barbie for photoshoot

Madelaine Petsch dresses up as Barbie for a new photoshoot, and the results are breathtaking.

The Riverdale actress took on a new role this time week. Best known for her character, Cheryl Blossom, on The CW show, the American actress changed her red hair to a blonde wig.

Petsch shared a camera dump of this shoot wearing different outfits.

Taking inspiration from the worldwide doll, she put on a white tank top with her name on it as she posed in a Barbie-inspired set.

The American actress even got herself into a human-size pink Barbie box and pretended to want out of it.

In other pictures, her usual gorgeous red hair channels the doll’s pink vibes with her clothing.

Madelaine Petsch puts on a blonde wig and channels Barbie

The 28-year-old did an amazing job with this creative content.

She took to Instagram to give her 25.1 million followers a look at the photoshoot, writing, “life in plastic isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.”

The caption obviously references the Barbie Girl song by Aqua that sings, “life in plastic, it’s fantastic.”

But, according to Petsch, it is not that great after all.

Madelaine Petsch joins The Strangers remake cast

Riverdale’s last season has been confirmed, which only means we will not be seeing Petsch as much as we were on our TVs anymore. Or at least that is what we thought until the actress shared the news on her Instagram that she will be starring in the remake of The Strangers, a movie that came out in May 2008.

But, of course, she is not alone. She will be joined by former Teen Wolf actor Froy Gutierrez, who has worked with personalities like Dylan O’Brien or Olivia Holt in his latest series Cruel Summer, as well as Gabriel Basoo from Hillbilly Elegy. Deadline reported the production for this movie has begun in Slovakia.

The director of the film is Renny Harlin, who has directed movies like Cliffhanger and Die Hard 2, and who will apparently take this role for not only this movie but the two more that are part of the trilogy.

This movie will follow Petsch’s and Froy’s characters as they drive across the country to begin a new life in the Pacific Northwest. Unfortunately for them, their car breaks down, and they have no other choice but to stay in a secluded Airbnb. Like any other horror film (or at least some of them), they start being terrorized by three masked strangers.

There is still no release date for this movie since the production just began, which means we just have to sit and wait patiently to see Petsch and Gutierrez together on the big screen.