Maddie Ziegler wows in plunging strapless dress and tights

Maddie Ziegler rocks little black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

The American dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler left everyone’s jaws on the floor in recent pictures.

Ziegler is a beautiful young woman mainly known for appearing in Lifetime’s reality show Dance Moms when she was only eight years old.

But ever since then, she has done so much more; she appeared in Sia’s music videos for Chandelier and Elastic Heart.

The 20-year-old recently posed for the camera sitting on a white couch wearing a plunging black strapless dress with long sleeves.

She added a sophisticated as well as sexy look by wearing a pair of black tights underneath that made her toned legs look incredible.

To finish off this incredible look, she opted to wear a pair of gorgeous high-platform heels with ankle straps.

Maddie Ziegler shows off legs in black tights and plunging black dress

Ziegler wore her caramel hair half up, half down, and slightly curled, leaving some front pieces out to frame her face.

Her makeup was very simple, yet she made sure to make her green eyes pop by adding a shape eyeliner wing and a glossy nude lip.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For accessories, she wore some tiny gold diamond earrings, a black choker, and some gold rings that adorned her freshly manicured hands, as well.

Her makeup artist Tonya Brewer, posted several pictures of the dancer in the incredible look to Instagram. She captioned this post, “maddie x valentino.”

Maddie Ziegler talks about fame at an early age

As previously mentioned, Maddie Ziegler started her career at just eight years old by appearing on the reality show Dance Moms. The show has been heavily criticized for how the little girls like Ziegler were treated and the immense amount of physical work they had to endure.

Despite this early success, Ziegler stated in an interview with Cosmopolitan that she never considered herself famous. She also stated that this fame didn’t excite her, it actually made her feel embarrassed.

When asked how she dealt and coped with this type of attention at such a young age Ziegler responded, “It was really hard for me to set the two worlds apart because I absolutely adored when people would come up to me and say they started dancing because of me. The fact that they even cared about me was so cool, but at the same time, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m also here to try and win a scholarship.'”

Now, as a 20-year-old woman, Ziegler has never watched Dance Moms has left those days of her life in the past.