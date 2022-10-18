Maddie Ziegler dazzles in subtle eyeshadow. Pic credit: @maddieziegler/Instagram

Maddie Ziegler looked incredible in new sheer red carpet look.

She wore this short outfit while attending Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

The influencer wore a cream-colored sheer cropped top, revealing her bralette underneath.

She paired the look with silver heels and a layered denim and sequin miniskirt that showed off her toned legs.

Her bright blue makeup was done by Tonya Brewer and was styled by Siena H. Montesano.

From wearing strapless dresses to going braless, Maddie has proven to be fashion-forward.

Maddie Ziegler’s new collection

Recently, the dancer announced that she was partnering with Fabletics, a famous fitness clothing company, to create her own collection called MaddieXFabletics.

The campaign includes everything from tight workout leggings to fitness bralettes.

A few days ago, she revealed the collab to her fans and posed in one of her collection’s pieces, the Interstellar set, while in a desert-themed photo shoot.

She wore a patterned blue long-sleeve cropped shirt, showing off her amazing physique.

She complemented the look with matching biker shorts, multi-colored fitness trainers, and gold rings.

The entire collection is now available on their website and is not sold out yet.

This isn’t the first time Maddie has partnered with Fabletics. Back in 2019, the influencer collaborated with the brand to release seven different colorful fitness outfits. The collection went live when she was just 16 years old.

Maddie Ziegler on being famous

Maddie has been in the public eye since her start on Dance Moms at just eight years old. Twelve years later, she’s one of the most successful dance influencers, has received her very own Teen Choice Award, and is embarking on an impressive acting career.

Just last year, the influencer starred in West Side Story, which was directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg and earned her an ensemble Critics Choice nomination.

Yet, she personally doesn’t see herself as a famous celebrity because of the word’s negative connotation.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, she opened up about it. She said, “I have a fear of people thinking I think I’m all that, and that’s what I relate being famous to, even though I know that’s not necessarily the case. It’s just easier for me to say, “well known” or “in the public eye” because to me, that just seems less intimidating.”

Maddie currently has just over 13 Million followers on Instagram and 40 Million likes on TikTok.