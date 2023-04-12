Maddie Ziegler was previously known as Abby Lee Miller’s favorite dancer on Dance Moms back in the day, but she’s left that persona behind, along with all the screaming and tears.

Since then, she’s taken her reality fame and turned it into a thriving career, having really hit stardom when she appeared in the music videos for several Sia songs, including Chandelier and Elastic Heart.

Maddie is grown up now and appears to have stepped into the world of fashion, sitting front row at shows and showing off various high-end brands on her Instagram profile.

In a recent shot, the former reality star showed off one of her simple, daily outfits, and she was clearly in the mood for spring.

She wore a bright yellow minidress with a sunflower pattern featuring a simple silhouette, thicker straps, and a v-neck cut. Maddie must have adored the pattern and put two flower emojis in the top corner of the Instagram Story.

She went a little more unique in her accessories, choosing a pair of white socks that she had rolled up her calves with white Adidas sneakers.

Her brunette hair was styled in the trending middle part, and she had a huge smile, most likely due to the sunny weather.

Maddie Ziegler has attended several fashion shows recently, including Tory Burch

In recent months, Maddie attended several fashion shows, including Off-White, Givenchy, Michael Kors, and Acne Studios.

Her most grown-up look was at the Tory Burch Fall/Winter ’23 show, where she wore a layered look.

She wore a see-through, long purple dress with a purple bra underneath paired with a white miniskirt over that for an eye-catching style. She wore a long white jacket over the outfit she left falling around her elbows.

Tory Burch had posted the shots of Maddie at the show to their own Instagram and tagged her in it, writing in the caption, “@toryburch fall/winter ‘23 show. what a stunning collection 💘 #toryburchFW23.”

Maddie endorsed the Tiffany x Fendi collaboration

Maddie took her fashion credentials even further by endorsing the Tiffany x Fendi collaboration, which came out in January.

She posed in a black dress in front of the snow, and it must have been absolutely freezing, but sometimes pain is beauty!

She ensured the new bag was front and center, holding it up so her followers could see the iconic Tiffany color.

It was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fendi baguette bag, and it can be bought in leather with sterling silver detail or satin with silver and enamel. Both bags cost $5,500 each.

If the bag looks too much for someone, a Tiffany x Fendi Nano Baguette is available for $3,290.

Keep an eye on Maddie’s Instagram for more upcoming content, which could include some spring outfit ideas.