Maddie Ziegler is ‘going crazy’ in braless and busty black dress

Maddie Ziegler stunned in a thigh-skimming black Valentino dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Maddie Ziegler set pulses racing in a low-cut, busty black minidress she wore to attend a dinner hosted by Maison Valentino.

The stunning black dress featured an oval-shaped neckline that left little to the imagination, and long sleeves, appearing to be in a velvet material.

She paired the ensemble with black tights and a sky-high pair of black heels that would definitely take some practice to walk in.

Maddie took a short video in which she showed off her face and made funny expressions. She wrote on the bottom, “She’s going crazy.”

The former Dance Moms star wore her hair up in a sleek half ponytail with strands hanging down in front of her face.

Since her reality tv days, Maddie has well and truly made it as an influencer, boasting over 13 million followers on Instagram alone.

Maddie Ziegler rocked a light makeup look with her black Valentino dress

Maddie’s makeup artist shared pictures of the dancer wearing an ethereal makeup look, which she has become known for.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The artist, Tonya Brewer, shared shots of Maddie with a very light eyeshadow on her lids and rocking a cat eye with black eyeliner. She kept her lips super soft as well, going for a very pale pink, super glossy lipstick.

A series of close-up pics showed off the stunning look, including a beautiful highlighter on Maddie’s cheekbones.

She also shared a confident shot of Maddie sitting on a couch with her long legs crossed and looking to the side.

She captioned the post, “maddie x Valentino.”

Maddie recently launched a makeup collab with Morphe

Maddie recently launched her newest makeup collaboration with Morphe called Morphe2 x Maddie.

In the follow-up to her first collaboration with the brand, which also features collabs with Jaclyn Hill, Nikita Dragun, Coca-Cola, and Lisa Frank, Maddie’s new collection includes an eyeshadow palette, blue gel liner, a freckle pen, and a brush set.

The new eyeshadow palette features darker, more blue tones, including purples, pinks, and beige.

In a picture shared to advertise the collection in September, Maddie was seen leaning her head back in a pool.

She wore a sheer white dress in the water, and a diamond necklace, though her makeup was obviously the attention-grabber.

Maddie wore a bright purple eyeshadow with dark red, matte lipstick, looking like a fairy in the water.

In the caption, she wrote, “giving mermaid 🧜‍♀️,” and let her followers know they could pick up the new makeup at Morphe, Ulta Beauty, and Target.

Just the day before, Maddie shared a close-up shot of her face with the makeup on, wearing a light blue eyeshadow with the blue eyeliner from her collection, giving major 80s vibes.

She held her manicured hand to her lip as she stared at the camera while her blue eyes stole the show.