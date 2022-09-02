Maddie Ziegler is a ‘mermaid’ in sheer swimsuit

Maddie Ziegler gave off mermaid vibes in a sheer dress in the pool. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Maddie Ziegler has well and truly moved on from her Dance Moms persona, with makeup and clothing collaborations, a thriving acting career, and a successful podcast called Take 20 with her sister Kenzie.

While that sounds like the resume of a 30-something adult, Maddie is only 19 and clearly has been through a lot in her short life.

Her next project, another makeup collaboration with beauty brand Morphe, sees Maddie looking like an ethereal mermaid to promote the new line.

On Thursday, Maddie shared a photo of herself leaning back in a swimming pool wearing a sheer white dress as she closed her eyes.

She leaned back with her hair floating behind her, her makeup looking bright and noticeable on her porcelain skin.

Maddie wore a bright purple eyeshadow from the collection on her eyelids and a berry-colored lipstick, giving off major fairy princess vibes.

Maddie Ziegler’s new makeup collaboration gives major mermaid vibes

The former Dance Moms star told fans where they could buy her newest collab, writing in the caption, “giving mermaid 🧜‍♀️ shop my collection at @morphebrushes @ultabeauty and soon at @target 💗 #morphe2xmaddie.” The photo received over 102k likes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Just a couple of days before the launch, Maddie previously posted a close-up photo of her face as she held a manicured finger to her lips.

Her eyeshadow from her new Morphe collection gave off not just mermaid vibes but definite 80s energy with a light blue color all over her eyelids and a dark blue glittering eyeliner on the bottom. She wore very little blush and a nude lipstick so as to emphasize her eyes.

She captioned the stunning shot, “morphe2 x maddie coming your way 9/1 🌧✨,” and it received over 211k likes.

The new Morphe 2 x Maddie features an eyeshadow palette full of darker blue, purple, and green hues, which retails for $18. Other pieces in the new collab are a dark blue eyeliner in the shade ‘downpour’ for $6, as well as a 4-piece brush set, and a brow/freckle pen.

Maddie’s previous collab with Morphe featured brighter colors

It’s quite a change from Maddie’s original collection with the brand, called Morphe x Maddie, which featured a much brighter eyeshadow palette with hot pinks, light blues, and pale pinks, as well as a face gloss and berry lip balm.

Morphe is a beauty brand that features several collaborations with beauty influencers as well as brands like Coca-Cola.

Collaborations have featured influencers James Charles, Jaclyn Hill, and Pony, as well as brands like Lisa Frank and Lucky Charms.