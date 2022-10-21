Maddie Ziegler showed some leg in a thigh-skimming LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Maddie Ziegler stunned in a thigh-skimming little black dress this week, though her location was a bit of a head-scratcher.

The former Dance Moms star was seen in the middle of a grocery store, hilariously pretending to talk into a banana as if it was a phone.

Despite the seemingly dull location, Maddie looked anything but, showing off her slim figure in the glamorous ensemble.

She wore a short, black dress with glitter all over the bodice, a puffy pompom material on the bottom, and black mesh material on top. The quirky dress was a Giambattista Valli design, and Maddie expertly paired it with a simple pair of black strappy heels.

She parted her brunette tresses in the middle, and they fell down her shoulders in glam waves, giving the outfit a bit more of a casual vibe. She accessorized with a tiny pearl necklace that added to the look but did not distract from it.

Maddie shared shots from the fruit section of the grocery as well as what appeared to be a section with school supplies as she stood in front of a large deli sign.

Of course, she also made sure to have her picture taken in front of a darker, more chic scene. She stood in front of a set of white pillars and a dark room with an exit sign.

She captioned the post, “Amber took me shopping 🍌,” and it received over 760k likes, including from model Kaia Gerber and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

Her friend Amber commented, “who r u on the banana w ??,” while her sister Kenzie wrote, “hot.”

One of her followers wrote below, “This is how I’m going shopping tomorrow 😂.”

Pic credit: @maddieziegler/Instagram

Maddie Ziegler’s makeup artist shared close-up pictures of her look

Maddie’s makeup artist Tonya Brewer shared photos of her glam look, which gave a close-up shot of the former reality star.

She wore a light brown eyeshadow, black liquid liner, and matching peachy lipstick. The whole makeup look was very high-shine, with lots of highlighter on the top of Maddie’s cheeks and lipgloss on her lips.

Tonya captioned the post, “tonight with Maddie.”

Maddie recently launched a makeup collab with Morphe

Maddie is very into makeup herself, having done a recent second collaboration with Morphe called Morphe2 X Maddie.

The new collection features more blues and purples than the previous one, giving off mermaid vibes.

The collab includes a new eyeshadow palette with lots of blues, browns, and pinks, a blue eyeliner pen, and even a freckle pen.

Maddie shared a post to advertise the new makeup in which she was seen floating in a pool of water with her head back.

Her makeup was a solid purple eyeshadow on her eyelids and dark pink lipstick that was emphasized by the blue water around her. She wore a see-through white dress and a silver necklace.