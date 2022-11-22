Maddie Ziegler looks stunning as she goes retro for a magazine cover. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Maddie Ziegler is back again and looking more gorgeous for her latest magazine photo shoot.

After a brief hiatus, the actress came back with a bang and announced some exciting news.

Maddie stunned her followers with a jaw-dropping photo shoot as she announced she would be featured on a magazine cover.

However, this wasn’t any ordinary cover. She further exclaimed that she was the cover girl for the well-known Russh Magazine.

Luckily for Maddie’s fans, they got to indulge in more than just a verbal treat as they witnessed the aesthetically pleasing photos firsthand.

The young actress took to her Instagram and shared the memorable experience with her 13.7 million followers.

Maddie Ziegler stuns for Russh cover

Maddie caught her fans off guard with this post, as she revealed her exciting new endeavor.

The actress uploaded a collage of photos to her Instagram in which she served up some serious disco glam.

In the first slide, Maddie made for an eye-catching figure as she posed in a vibrant green bra and silky blue miniskirt and chewed on a piece of gum.

Maddie transformed her hair to replicate a popular 70s hairdo. Her short brown hair was pinned close to her face as the ends were curled up and out.

She wore a shimmery, electric blue eyeshadow that made the photograph pop while her long black lashes made for a bold look.

In the next slide, the actress wore a low-cut body-hugging dress. The pink piece was incredibly complementary to Maddie’s figure while she rocked the same retro hairstyle.



In the last slide, the young celeb perfectly showcased the 70s aesthetic in a red and pink ensemble while she posed in a chair amongst a yellow shaggy carpet.

She rocked her brown hairdo and further styled the fit with a pair of white stockings and bright red platforms.

Maddie undeniably made the internet buzz with a flawless encapsulation of retro glamour at its finest.

She captioned the masterpiece, “💗 @russhmagazine cover by the lovely @thomkerr 💗 thank you to everyone involved xx.”

Maddie Ziegler partners with Kate Spade

In another Instagram post, Maddie posed with a bottle of perfume as she announced her partnership with designer Kate Spade.

The actress uploaded two pictures as she elegantly held the floral fragrance in her hands.

For the shot, Maddie shined bright in her pink sequin top against a pretty, baby-blue backdrop. She accessorized with an assortment of gold jewelry as she expressed her love for the scent.

“love a floral and fruity scent 🌷🍓@katespadeny #mykatespadefragrance,” Maddie captioned the post.

Fans came out to show their love for the partnership as the post received just under 100k likes.