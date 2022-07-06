Maddie Ziegler goes green in strapless string bikini 

Maddie Ziegler poses in bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire

Former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler showed off the benefits dancing had on the body with some stunning photos.

And while she may not plan to talk to Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms fame anytime soon, the professional dancer is doing just fine with a blossoming post-reality TV career.

Maddie celebrated her Fourth of July weekend with green bikini pictures.

Maddie Ziegler poses in green bikini shots

Maddie Ziegler decided that green was her color in a series of photos shared on her Instagram. The dancer wore a strapless, bandeau-style bikini top with matching bottoms.

She paired her bikini with a green hat as she posed outside on furniture in front of a wall covered in greenery.

Maddie took it inside, where a mirror selfie revealed her bright green eyes, which popped thanks to her ensemble. She tugged up her bikini bottoms and displayed some killer tan lines while she gazed at her reflection, phone in hand.

Maddie let the emojis do the talking in her caption. The caption featured a rose, fairy, cherry, and star emojis.

She shared the photos with her 13.9 million Instagram followers, and received many likes and comments for her efforts.

Maddie Ziegler trashes ‘toxic’ Abby Lee Miller of Dance Moms

There is no love lost between Maddie Ziegler and the dance instructor who made her a household name, Abby Lee Miller.

According to Maddie, she will never speak with Abby Lee again. Maddie gave an interview to Cosmopolitan after posing for stunning photos as a lady in red on the magazine cover.

She discussed her tumultuous history on the TLC show, where she began as a child dancer in 2011.

Maddie said about leaving Abby’s studio, “She was distraught. For the longest time, we felt so guilty. She trained me, she helped me, but also, I knew I would be okay without her, and I was sick of being in a toxic environment. I was like, ‘This is not for me. I can’t do this.’ I haven’t spoken to her since.”

Maddie continued, “The pressure of being known as, ‘Oh, she’s the girl that always wins,’ then to not win or to have another girl beat me was the end of the world. Because that’s what I was taught: to not win or to have another girl beat me was the end of the world.”

She shared that the mentality instilled upon her at a young age was not healthy. Maddie revealed, “My dance teacher taught that if you don’t get the trophy, if you don’t get the crown, you are less than, which is the worst way to train a kid. It carries into other life lessons.”

Despite her bitter feelings, the dancer is doing quite well for herself as a 19 year old.