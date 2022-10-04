Mackenzie Dern stuns in skimpy dress after big loss

UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern smiles for a selfie. Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Mackenzie Dern rocked a skimpy dress for a night out following her return to the UFC octagon.

The MMA star’s friends have her back after she suffered a devastating loss at the recent UFC main event.

She dropped a decision after a five-round battle with Yan Xiaonan in a bout that potentially had title shot implications.

The beautiful UFC star put on a brave face as she went to a party with her friends in a stylish crop top and miniskirt.

Dern wore her battle wounds with pride as she flashed a smile following her impressive effort at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan on October 1.

The UFC star shared a photo on her Instagram Story in which she posed for an elevator selfie with her three friends, writing on the picture, “Bonde Da California Thanks my girls for helping”

Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Mackenzie Dern celebrates her father’s birthday after her UFC loss

The UFC star had her friends and father to cheer her up as she celebrated his birthday.

Her father, Wellington “Megaton” Dias, is a highly regarded Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner who Dern has cited as her inspiration.

“Very proud of you! Great fight! Great show!” her friend wrote in an IG story Dern shared, continuing, “You are a true warrior. You fought a lot and still went to celebrate your daddy’s birthday with friends. Muito casca-grossa! I love you sis.”

Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Mackenzie Dern gets emotional following UFC loss ‘So many people believed in me’

Despite losing a very close fight, Mackenzie Dern showed class as she battled her emotions after the devastating loss.

She shared an Instagram video to thank her supporter and speak directly with them.

Darn used her BJJ expertise to dominate at least two rounds during the fight but failed to secure a submission. She came close to sealing the victory on at least three occasions in the five-round fight.

“I didn’t do what I came to do,” Dern said on the UFC post-fight show. “My goal was if I got it to the ground, I should be finishing it. I have the best jiu-jitsu, I believe, in the women’s division, so I had lots of opportunities to finish and she was just the better fighter than me. I just feel I’ve been getting so much better and it’s hard to not be able to show it in the fight.

“I have so much to grow and it’s all part of the journey and I just thank Dana, the UFC, my team, the Zuckerberg family for being here and making this such a great event. I’m sorry if I made anyone sad with my performance. So many people believed in me and I believed in myself, but it’s part of the game.”

Dern impressed UFC viewers, with some believing that she should have gotten the decision. However, Yan Xiaonan put on a great display of striking and grappling defense.