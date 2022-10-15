Mackenzie Dern is sun-kissed and stunning in summer attire. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia/

Mackenzie Dern looked stunning as she enjoyed some sun in a crop top and Daisy Dukes.

The 29-year-old professional mixed martial artist posed outdoors for the photo.

She leaned against a railing with her face uplifted towards the sun and her brunette hair cascading down her back.

For her outfit, she kept things simple with a green crop top and a pair of ripped blue jean shorts.

The photo perfectly captured her incredibly toned abs and athletic physique.

She captioned the Instagram photo “sun kissed” and credited the photo to Luciana Franchini.

Dern looked happy, sun-kissed, and gorgeous as she posed for the carefree photo. Palm trees and a clear blue sky can be seen in the background as she soaks in the beautiful outdoors.

Her photo comes just shortly after she suffered a loss at UFC Fight Night on October 1, 2022, while facing opponent Yan Xiaonan. However, she bounced back quickly after the loss, posting to Instagram about using her experience as a lesson.

Dern has been active in the world of professional mixed martial arts since 2016. However, she has been practicing martial arts nearly her entire life.

After all, her father is Wellington “Megaton” Dias, a professional and highly decorated practitioner of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Dern started training with her father at age 3.

Her mother, Luciana Tavares, is also a black belt and aided Dern in her training.

By the time she was 20 years old, she had attained her black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, won 12 World titles, and had been competing in tournaments and championships since age 14.

She made her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut in 2018, and, at one point, she was ranked as the number one International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation competitor in the world.

Dern’s daughter begins jiu-jitsu training

In addition to being a UFC fighter, Dern is also a mother. She shares a 3-year-old Moa Dern Santos with her husband, surfer Wesley Santos.

Dern took a hiatus from mixed martial arts after announcing her pregnancy in 2019. However, just four months after giving birth, she bounced right back into the UFC.

Now, as her daughter grows older, she is following in her mother’s footsteps of being a jiu-jitsu fighter. Dern revealed in July of 2022 that Moa had finally just started her jiu-jitsu training.

At first, she just trained at home with Dern and Santos, but when she started trying to takedown kids at the playground using jiu-jitsu, Dern decided it was time for her to practice with other kids in a safe environment.

Meanwhile, there is nothing cuter than Moa in her little jiu-jitsu gi.

Dern is staying upbeat as she continues her career as a UFC fighter and raising and training Moa.