Mackenzie Dern shows off toned body in bikini

UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern flashes a smile for a selfie. Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Mackenzie Dern looks toned and ready in a string bikini for a stunning new selfie.

The 29-year-old Jiu-Jitsu black belt is set to return to the UFC octagon next month against Yan Xiaonan.

The mixed martial artist is coming off a hard-fought battle against Tecia Torres at UFC 273, where she got her hand raised after the three-round war in April.

After her win, Dern recently sent hearts racing as she danced in a bikini for the Fourth of July celebrations.

Just days before the festive, Dern was in attendance in Las Vegas at UFC 276 event and stole the show with her stunning cutout bikini top.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya defended his belt against Jared Cannonier but failed to impress fans.

Mackenzie Dern gets ready for some sun in a bikini

The bikini-loving UFC star shared a sizzling selfie on her Instagram Story. She put her athletic physique in a colored string bikini, grabbing a handful of her hair for a sultry pose.

“Ela é o sol e seu amor,” she wrote on the photo, professing her love for the sun as she gets ready to work on her tan.

Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Her dog, Dalilah, is lounging in the background of the photo she took in her bedroom.

It’s no surprise Dern is always close to the sea as her hubby Wesley Santos is a professional surfer.

In February 2019, Dern announced her pregnancy and said she would take a break from the Octagon.

She gave birth to a daughter named Moa on June 9, 2019. However, in just four months, she returned to fight the dangerous Amanda Ribas and lost a hard-fought, three-round battle on UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs. Waterson.

She will go on a four-fight winning streak before dropping a decision to Marina Rodriguez.

Dern then returned to the winning column with a win over Tecia Torres at UFC 273.

She recently shared adorable photos of her three-year-old daughter enjoying an ice cream.

“Moa and her ice cream! Haha,” she wrote in the caption.

Mackenzie Dern set to headline potential title eliminator bout

Mackenzie Dern will face off with a motivated Yan Xiaonan in the headline event at UFC Fight Night 211 on October 1.

Her manager, Tim Simpson of Paradigm Sports, believes Dern is not far from a title shot if she seals the victory next month.

“I think it’s very close to (a title eliminator),” Simpson told MMA Junkie. “(Strawweight) is kind of wide open at the moment, when you have a new champion. It’ll be interesting to see what they do. Mackenzie’s back on a really good streak.”