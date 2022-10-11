Mackenzie Dern shows off incredible physique in skimpy crop top while still sporting two black eyes

MacKenzie Dern at the 13th Annual Fighters Only World MMA Awards in Las Vegas. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Mackenzie Dern showed off her incredible physique in a skimpy crop top as she continues to recover from her UFC fight at the beginning of the month.

The MMA fighter still has two black eyes but has healed up quickly after a hard-fought battle against Yan Xiaonan left her bloodied and bruised.

Dern lost the fight but impressed fans with her jiu-jitsu in the closely contested five-round bout.

Despite the bruising under her eyes, the 29-year-old’s face looked stunning as she enjoyed vacation time with her daughter.

Mackenzie Dern rocked a white crop top that showed off her athletic physique and rock-hard abs.

She flashed a smile, appearing in good spirits as she plots her return to the UFC octagon for a comeback performance.

Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Mackenzie Dern vacations in Switzerland with her adorable daughter

Mackenzie Dern and her daughter Moa made an adorable duo as they went sightseeing in Switzerland.

The UFC star shared a video with her 1 million Instagram followers announcing her arrival in Switzerland.

“We made it to Switzerland! Some relax with my baby girl! 🇨🇭👯‍♀️,” she wrote in the caption.

Dern stunned in yellow joggers, a matching jacket, and a white crop top as she documented her flight and arrival in the European vacation destination.

She gave birth to her only child in June 2019 before quickly returning to the UFC in just four months. Dern shares Moa with her husband, Wesley Santos, who is a professional surfer.

In an interview with Estadão, the UFC fighter explained how her aspiration was only to win a world title but having a daughter was an extra incentive to fight to provide a good life for her.

Dern also opened up about her relationship with her father, Wellington Dias, and how it has influenced her parenting.

“A lot of the way I train and fight is because of my father. He showed me the best way to fight, the way to deal with my problems, and I want to repeat that with Moa”, she said. “If she wants to be a lawyer, doctor or even a fighter, I will support her. What I want is to teach her and at the end of the day she will be proud of me.”

Mackenzie Dern teases her next UFC fight in Daisy Dukes

The UFC star teased a fight announcement in a photo rocking Daisy Dukes and Mikoh swimwear.

“Do you see what I see?? Good things coming soon 🙏🏽👊🏽💪🏽,” she wrote in the caption of a photo in which she looks into the distance.

Dern typically fights twice a year; therefore, it is unlikely that she would get booked for a third fight in 2022.

She will likely return in 2023 against a top-five opponent in the highly competitive strawweight division.