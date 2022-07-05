Mackenzie Dern in skimpy bikini dances to celebrate Fourth of July

UFC star Mackenzie Dern jammed to some Men at Work in a purple bikini for her Fourth of July holiday. Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

MMA star Mackenzie Dern was enjoying her Fourth of July holiday, sharing several fun videos for her fans and followers as she experienced some sunshine and her favorite music.

Dern showed off a skimpy bikini for her celebration, including a patriotic hat to complete her festive Independence Day look.

The latest video clips arrived just days after she attended the UFC 276 event in Las Vegas and shared a peachy rear-view photo with fans ahead of a meet and greet session.

UFC star Mackenzie Dern enjoys holiday

Taking to her Instagram Story on Monday, UFC star Mackenzie Dern showed off a fun Fourth of July look, including a hat with the stars and stripes to represent the American flag and a tiny bikini.

In a quick Boomerang clip, she’s beaming with a bright smile as she tips her hat forward to show off the patriotic design, with her purple bikini top also on display.

Her purple bikini became more visible in another Instagram story slide as she danced around outside to Men at Work’s Down Under. An adjustable meter over the slide allows her fans and followers to indicate how much they love Men at Work.

The Australian rock band Men at Work rose to fame in the 1980s with their album Business as Usual and hits including Down Under, Who Can It Be Now?, and Be Good Johnny. They also claimed a Grammy award in 1983 for Best New Artist.

However, Dern was jamming to their popular 1980s song due to it popping up during the UFC’s recent fight event.

Dern attended UFC 276 event in Vegas

This past Saturday, Mackenzie Dern was in Las Vegas for the UFC 276 event, headlined by Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya defending his belt against Jared Cannonier. Adesanya was victorious, as he picked up a victory by unanimous decision, giving him his third-straight win.

Ahead of that match, Dern danced as UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski made his entrance for a title defense against Max Holloway. Volkanovski arrived at the Octagon with Men at Work’s Land Down Under playing, which likely inspired Dern’s recent IG Story clip.

She reshared that memorable moment in a video on her Instagram on Monday with the Cinderella song Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo by Verna Felton and the caption, “Have fun but work harder.”

In addition to footage of her time at the UFC event in Vegas, the video shifts to a brief scene with her wearing boxing gloves and throwing a few punches, possibly training for her next fight.

Dern last fought in April at UFC 273, where she won via split decision over Tecia Torres, moving her record to 12-2. She’s 4-1 in her last five fights, with her loss coming via decision to Marina Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Rodriguez last October.

Following her win over Torres, she commented about her next potential opponent in the Octagon during an appearance on Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith.

“I think Yan Xiaonan (is next). She’s No. 5 right now (in the UFC rankings), and she just lost to Marina (Rodriguez) by split decision. We both lost to Marina. I think she would be a good fight,” Dern said.

Yan Xiaonan, 33, lost to Rodriguez this past March and has an overall record of 15-3-0 with one no-contest.