Mackenzie Dern takes a selfie for social media. Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

The UFC world is a big deal to individuals who train regularly and compete in front of millions of people. It’s a challenging career to break into.

Mackenzie Dern is a UFC fighter who has worked incredibly hard over the last few years to build a great reputation for herself in the sports realm.

After losing a big fight recently, she didn’t allow herself to get down in the dumps about the loss. Losses happen every once in a while, after all.

Instead, Mackenzie enjoyed a day out on the town with Jiu-Jitsu world champion Gezary Matuda to keep her mind in a high vibrational state.

The beauties linked up for a gorgeous selfie video wearing similar colors and looking happy with big smiles on their faces.

The video, filled with all of his good vibes, included some trendy fashion choices and even a smooch on the cheek from Gezary to Mackenzie in the end.

Mackenzie Dern stays positive in a crop top

Losing a big UFC fight wasn’t enough to keep Mackenzie down, based on the sweet and silly videos she shared on social media with Gezary.

In the video, she wore a long sleeve crop top and a light blue color that tied together in the front. The shirt left room to show off her super flat abs and toned figure.

Mackenzie wore a matching miniskirt with a pair of white heels to complete the look, and the outfit revealed just a peek of her underclothes.

Mackenzie kept things simple with her hair and cosmetics, wearing her brown hair parted to the side with a touch of natural makeup.

Mackenzie Dern looks stunning in a green sports bra

In a separate photo Mackenzie shared on Instagram, she was all smiles wearing a dark green sports bra with thin spaghetti straps. The bra revealed her toned physique as she basked in the sunlight.

The outfit also provided a peek at a tattoo on her lower back. Mackenzie wore a pair of high-waisted denim shorts with loose fringe attached at the bottom, providing a bit of edgy flair.

Her toned thighs were completely visible, thanks to the length of her shorts. She accessorized with a simple silver chain necklace around her neck and a black bracelet on one wrist.

She wore her long brown hair loose and free down her back in stunning waves. In terms of makeup, Mackenzie kept her face totally light and fresh.