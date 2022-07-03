Mackenzie Dern gives peachy rear view before UFC 276

Mackenzie Dern showed off a fantastic fit during UFC 276 weekend. Pic credit: @mackenziedern/Instagram

Mixed martial arts star Mackenzie Dern wowed her fans this weekend as she showed off a tight fit before heading out for several UFC events. That included a fan meet and greet session as well as attending the big UFC 276 event in Las Vegas.

She revealed a tight-fitting bodysuit in several different social media posts as she looked to get fans to attend her event. She also sought opinions from fans about the upcoming fights, including the main event.

However, many fans gave their opinions about the fighter’s gorgeous outfit and peachy presentation as she prepared to step out in Vegas.

Mackenzie Dern sizzles in UFC event attire

Saturday evening brought the UFC 276 event from Las Vegas with ring girls Arianny Celeste, Brittney Palmer, Chrissy Blair, and Vanessa Hanson working as the Octagon Girls. Many other stars were also in attendance to watch the fights, including Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, and Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

While UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern wasn’t in the Octagon to fight at the event, she was in Vegas for the event. However, before attending UFC 276, she invited fans to meet her in Vegas.

In a series of posts she shared on Instagram, the UFC fighter showed fans her fabulous figure and fit as she wore a dazzling one-piece bodysuit. In one photo share, she gave a peachy rear-view display, posing with a smile and backward hand wave while stepping onto a bus for the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Come meet me at the @ufc Expo !! See you guys real soon! ☀️ beautiful day!” she wrote in her caption.

Dern, who has a record of 12-2-0 in UFC, is no stranger to showing fans and followers some skin, as she flashed her popular peach while at a beach in a dark blue thong bikini with a grey top.

The post, shared this past February, was a massive hit for the MMA star, grabbing nearly 130,000 Likes and 1,330-plus comments thanks to the generous booty display and gorgeous scenery.

Mackenzie sought fan predictions before attending UFC 276

In a video post she shared on Saturday, Mackenzie showed more of that beautiful bodysuit, this time from the front. In the clip, she tosses the outfit onto a white bed and soon appears on the screen, modeling it for the video selfie.

It featured those tight pants and a bra-like top with gold hardware connecting the top to the bottom. However, it revealed the sides of her taut midsection and toned arms as she admired her look.

“UFC X today and the expo is going great! Lots of fun! Fights tonight!! Who do you guys got winning? Tell me your predictions 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️,” she asked fans in her caption.

Later on, Mackenzie was at MGM Grand Garden Arena to enjoy the event. She shared video clips of herself vibing with various entrance music, including Alex Volkanovski’s choice for his bout in the Octagon.

In the clip, Dern dances and sings along with the popular 1980s Men at Work song, Land Down Under. This time around, she opted for a different look to enjoy the fights at the venue.

Mackenzie also shared her view of one of the night’s major talking points and highlights regarding fighter entrances. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya entered the arena for his fight to the ominous theme song of WWE legend, The Undertaker.

In addition, Adesanya wore a black hat and carried a golden urn as a prop, just like the now-retired WWE superstar. The UFC champ stopped in front of the audience before slowly raising his arms like Undertaker and removing his hat to stare out towards the crowd.

A full clip of the entrance popped up on ESPN’s MMA page, which may probably gave goosebumps to some fans familiar with the pro wrestling star.

Israel Adesanya went on to win his fight against challenger Jared Cannonier via decision, keeping the championship belt in his possession. Other winners at the event included Volkanovski, Alex Pereira, and Bryan Barberena.

Fans react to Mackenzie’s stunning outfit

Both of Mackenzie Dern’s posts were quite popular with fans. Her peachy photo as she stepped on the bus accumulated over 58,000 Likes and 470-plus comments, while the video clip tallied 400-plus comments and nearly 40,000 Likes as of this report.

“Dear Lord, thank you for your creation 🙌,” one fan said in admiration of Mackenzie in the video clip.

“Looking amazing MacKenzie, that booty be popping,” one individual said, praising her fit look.

“You know exactly what you’re doing,” yet another fan commented regarding the booty display on the bus steps.

The IG post garnered Mackenzie Dern more than a few compliments and comments from men ready to marry her based on her stunning look. However, the 29-year-old MMA star is married to professional surfer Wesley Santos.

As far as her next fight goes, that’s yet to be revealed. In April, Mackenzie, part of the UFC women’s strawweight division, indicated she’d like to fight Yan Xiaonan when she returns to the Octagon.