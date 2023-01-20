Mixed martial arts star Mackenzie Dern is enjoying Brazil’s beautiful beaches and relaxing in the sun’s warmth ahead of her next fight.

While Dern has also been training based on social media clips, she recently appeared on a beach in Rio de Janeiro, soaking up the sun’s rays and enjoying the vibes.

While Dern was born in the United States, her parents are Brazilian and her father, Wellington “Megaton” Dias, is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner.

The 29-year-old UFC star wore a gorgeous bikini featuring a blue and white pattern as she relaxed on her stomach on the sand with ocean waves visible behind her.

Dern flashed a smile as she rested her chin on her hand, with her hair appearing as if it might be wet from having some fun in the water.

“Take a breath and ease my mind 😊,” Dern wrote in her caption. The post achieved 67,000 likes and counting.

Mackenzie Dern trains for her next UFC fight

As mentioned, Dern’s next fight is on the way, although a date and opponent have yet to be announced. She’s coming off a loss by a majority decision and is likely hungry to return to her winning ways.

She shared a training clip on Instagram a week ago, featuring a variety of exercises she’s been doing at the gym to prepare. That includes throwing quick punches at a speed bag, box jumps onto stacked mats, and practicing takedowns and other moves with a partner.

The clip also features Dern wiping sweat away from her forehead to show how intense her workout’s been, along with highlights from one of her wins in the Octagon.

“Enjoy the process! Learn from the mistakes and just keep moving forward 💪🏽👊🏽 it’s going to be a good year!” Dern wrote in a positive caption for her followers.

Dern suffered a loss to Xiaonan Yan at UFC Fight Night 211 this past October. However, Dern has gone 3-2 in her last five fights and 7-3 over her last 10.

Dern made ‘drastic’ changes to body

UFC athletes have their work cut out for them, literally, as they have to cut weight when preparing for fights. In Dern’s case, she struggled with that earlier in her career, but not any longer.

Following Dern’s pregnancy in 2019, she enlisted the help of conditioning coach Rogerio Camoes, who has trained UFC legend, Anderson Silva.

According to MMA Fighting, Camoes said they made “drastic” changes to Dern’s body, dropping her body fat by 50 percent while she added 11 pounds of muscle.

“Mackenzie has no need to worry about her weight cut now,” Camoes revealed, adding that Dern “has transformed herself into an athlete with a whole team behind her, with myself and her nutritionist, Dr. Katia Nogueira. That gives her more confidence.”

Dern should be prepared physically and mentally for whomever her next opponent is, as she’s getting the best training and nutrition help from her team and that necessary relaxation and recovery time on the beach.