Machine Gun Kelly spotted leaving hotel after bloody performance in NYC

Machine Gun Kelly was spotted leaving a hotel in New York City after smashing a champagne glass into his face.

The rapper’s wound appeared to be cleaned up as he wore a pink silk blouse, grey trousers, and lace boots.

Certainly looking like a rockstar, the 32-year-old complemented his look with pink hair, silver nose rings, earrings, and a chain.

His chest, neck, and stomach tattoos were displayed as his silk top bared open his front upper body.

Puffing on a cigarette, Kelly, 32, was reportedly on the way to the Late Night with Seth Meyers show.

Machine Gun Kelly smashed a champagne glass into his face

The night before, Kelly shocked fans when he smashed a glass into his face at his afterparty.

In the video he shared on his Instagram stories, the rapper can be heard saying: “I don’t give a s**t,” and then smashing his face with a champagne flute.

Kelly had been performing at Madison Square Garden and treated friends and fans to an afterparty at a steakhouse. His fiancee Megan Fox was also in attendance.

Dripping with blood, the 32-year-old then performed his song Bad Things. Kelly’s wound appeared to look very painful as he shared a clip of his face filled with blood and a cut above his eye.

In the video, he says, “Oh s**t” and “gross.”

Machine Gun Kelly’s new documentary Life In Pink

Kelly has recently released his new Hulu documentary Life In Pink.

The doc showcases his journey in music, as well as his personal life struggles.

Opening up about a very serious moment in his life, the father of one revealed that he once loaded a gun into his mouth while on the phone with Megan in 2020.

He said: “I wouldn’t leave my room, and I started getting really, really, really dark. Megan went to Bulgaria to shoot a movie, and I started getting this really wild paranoia.”

“Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me. I called Megan. I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room, and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth.”

He added: “And I’m yelling on the phone, and like, the barrel’s in my mouth. And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

Kelly and Megan have been together since May 2020. They announced their engagement at the beginning of 2022.

Also appearing in the documentary is the musician’s 12-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker.

As well as speaking about her father, Casie can also be seen joining Kelly on stage. Another sweet father-daughter moment is when Kelly travels to make it to his daughter’s morning volleyball game.