Machine Gun Kelly recounts suicide attempt while Megan Fox was on the phone

Machine Gun Kelly recounted a suicide attempt while on the phone with fiance Megan Fox. Pic credit: @meganfox/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly made pretty shocking claims during his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink, including recounting a suicide attempt while on the phone with fiancee Megan Fox.

The Emo Girl singer revealed intimate details from the very private moment, claiming he got “really, really, really dark.” Megan was away filming in Bulgaria, and the singer said he got extremely paranoid.

Machine Gun Kelly recalled the shocking suicide attempt during his documentary

MGK recalled the scary moment which occurred after his father’s death in July 2020, saying, “I wouldn’t leave my room. I started getting really, really, really dark. I started getting this really wild paranoia. Like, I kept getting paranoid that someone was gonna come and kill me.”

He continued, “One of the days, I just f**kng snapped. I called Megan; I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me.’ I’m in my room, and I’m, like, freaking out on her. Dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth. And I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth.”

It was a shocking revelation that many of MGK’s fans will be surprised to hear, especially considering how happy he appears to be with his fiancee.

He even gave graphic detail, saying, “And I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet, as it comes back up, the shell just gets jammed. Megan’s, like, dead silent. That was kind of where I started realizing, like, something’s not right.”

MGK talked about his drug use and being addicted to work

During the documentary, he mentions drug use, which became a major problem, and realized after that moment that he needed to “kick the drugs for real this time.”

Though, he did say after getting sober that he’s now addicted to something else, namely, his work. Wanting to prove himself with last year’s album Mainstream Sellout, after the success of his 2020 album Tickets to my Downfall, MGK realized he needed to focus on other more important things.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He said, “It feels like I’ve dug a little too deep of a hole in that, and I really need to get the f**k out of it and dig more into being what matters most, which is like a great father.”

MGK and Megan Fox revealed if they’re married yet

Machine Gun Kelly and fiance Megan Fox attended the premiere of his documentary, Life in Pink, on Monday, where they cleared up rumors of whether or not they are already married.

Recalling the moment he called Megan his ‘wife’ while performing at the Billboard Music Awards in May, he told Entertainment Tonight, “I think when I speak about terminology — it never felt like my girlfriend. It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship.”

Megan jumped in, saying, “No [we aren’t married], we don’t know what’s happening. He’s on tour this year; when it needs to happen, the universe will open up and give us the space to do that.”