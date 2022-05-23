Machine Gun Kelly goes nude for new movie promo

Machine Gun Kelly nearly broke the internet this weekend when he shared a nude picture on his Instagram page. Pic credit: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly was baring it all over the weekend while promoting his new film Good Mourning, which he co-wrote and co-directed with a buddy, Mod Sun, and co-stars in it alongside fiance Megan Fox.

The triple threat entertainer rocketed to fame nearly 16 years ago when he released his first mixtape, Stamp of Approval, before releasing three more mixtapes over the next four years and taking the world by storm.

MGK took to his Instagram account to share some behind-the-scenes looks at the filming for his stoner comedy, and one particular shot captured the attention of fans everywhere.

Machine Gun Kelly posed nude for his new film

Machine Gun Kelly had the internet shook when he shared a series of peeks from his time on set, with his first snap getting things heated up.

The singer and songwriter could be seen standing at the doorway of what looked like a very fancy bathroom, posing with a semi-grimace on his face that quirked up into a half smile as he stood fully-frontal nude, holding just a tiny towel down below to keep himself covered up.

MGK captioned the post jokingly saying “i did 5 whole sit ups (and 200 blunts) to prep for my role in Good Mourning💪🏼🎬 ” before adding “drop a 🍿 if you got high and watched our movie!!”

Fans loved the candid shot and took to his comment section to share their thoughts and support.

“This is your greatest post yet,” wrote one person, as another followed it up with, “You just Broke the internet my guy.”

More fans seemed shocked to see MGK without his many body tattoos, having covered them up for his role.

“you look extra naked without the tattoos,” commented a follower, which another fan supported with “I was wondering why something was wrong with the 1st photo.”

The film was created when MGK thought Megan Fox had broken up with him via text

In the film, MGK portrays the fictional character London Clash, whose life spirals out of control on the day of a huge audition after receiving what he perceives is a break-up text from his girlfriend, played by Becky G.

Mod Sun spoke with Daily Beast about the movie, telling the magazine that Good Mourning resulted from the real-life situation MGK found himself in shortly after he started dating Megan Fox when she was on location and sent a cryptic text that came across as a break-up message.

“He started spiraling and he hit me up and he’s like, ‘Yo, I just need to keep my mind off this, I don’t know what’s going on, I can’t tell if we’re breaking up or we’re done. Let’s write a movie about it,’” Mod Sun said. “And me, I was just being a really good friend, so I was like, ‘Yeah dude, whatever to keep your mind off this.’”

Mod added that the film started coming together just as things were starting to open up again following the onset of the pandemic, and he and MGK had a feeling that if they didn’t tackle the film right then and there, it might never come together.

“I think we just had a moment where we were thinking about our future selves and being like, dude, if we say no to this or say let’s do it next year, it may never happen and our future selves would be so mad at us.”