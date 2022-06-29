Machine Gun Kelly bleeds on stage after smashing glass into his face

Machine Gun Kelly smashed a champagne glass into his face. Pic credit: @machinegunkelly/Instagram

A video of Machine Gun Kelly bleeding on stage has surfaced on the Internet after he smashed a glass into his face.

In the video, the rapper, 32, can be seen speaking to the crowd before smashing a champagne glass into his face. He then begins singing his song Bad Things whilst his face drips with blood.

Machine Gun Kelly smashed a glass into his face

Captioning the clip, Kelly wrote, “And this is when things turned.”

The moment occurred in New York City after the 32-year-old performed at Madison Square Garden.

Celebrating the show with an afterparty at a steakhouse, Kelly can be heard saying, “I don’t give a s**t,” before smashing the glass into his face.

Certainly taken by surprise, the crowd can also be heard gasping when Kelly smashed the glass.

Kelly’s fiancée, the actress Megan Fox, 36, was also at the event and was spotted leaving hand-in-hand with him.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s relationship

Kelly and Megan began dating in May 2020 after the actress had ended her nearly 10-year marriage with Beverly Hills 90210 star Brian Austin Green.

Whilst Kelly is the father of daughter Casie Colson Baker, 12, Megan shares sons Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Journey River, 5, with her ex-husband.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been together since May 2020. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

The father of one recently revealed in his new Hulu documentary Life in Pink that he tried to commit suicide in July 2020.

Megan, who was on the phone with Kelly at the time of his suicide attempt, told Entertainment Tonight, “We’ve done every form of therapy that exists. We’ve found a therapist that really works for us, couples and individually, and it’s definitely a process, it’s not an easy one.”

“Some of it’s really difficult, but our therapist said that a relationship is basically the process of breaking each other down, but most people don’t have the tools to build each other back up, to rebuild.”

Megan added, “And so, it’s a constant process of, like, suffering and passion and love and the repeat cycles. So, we’re just learning that, and navigating that, doing that together. There’s lots of all of those things all of the time.”