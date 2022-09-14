Lynette Romero leaving KTLA after 24 years

Lynette Romero is leaving KTLA after more than two decades. Pic credit: KTLA

Lynette Romero is leaving KTLA after 24 years, it was announced today.

The Emmy Award-winning reporter and anchor’s departure was announced live on air, before being shared by the station on Twitter.

“After nearly 24 years, Lynette Romero, our friend Lynette, has decided to move on from anchoring our weekend morning news,” entertainment anchor Sam Rubin said during a broadcast.

“KTLA management had hoped she would stay here her entire career and KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette has decided to move on to another opportunity elsewhere.

“Lynette we wish you luck, we miss you and we thank you for everything you’ve done for KTLA, and so many friends and fans of yours… on behalf of everyone here, we wish you and your family nothing but the best. Good luck to Lynette Romero.”

After nearly 24 years at KTLA, our Lynette Romero has decided to move on and pursue another opportunity. We wish Lynette nothing but the best of luck on her next chapter. pic.twitter.com/dnjrhCItSs — KTLA (@KTLA) September 14, 2022 A caption alongside footage of the news report where her departure was announced read, “After nearly 24 years at KTLA, our Lynette Romero has decided to move on and pursue another opportunity. We wish Lynette nothing but the best of luck on her next chapter.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments with well-wishes.

“Nooooo! We love you @LynetteRomero,” wrote one viewer. “We will miss you so very much on KTLA. Just loved watching you. Please be sure to visit from time to time. All the best on your wonderful new journey!”

“Oh no!!!! My weekend will never be the same,” wrote another.

“What! I love Lynette Romero!,” one fan said. “She’s been a staple at KTLA! Wishing you nothing but the best in your next chapter!”

Lynette has not yet addressed her exit from KTLA on social media, and it is not yet known what she plans to do next.



She first joined KTLA back in January 1999 as a general reporter and went on to take on various roles over the years, including as co-anchor of KTLA Prime News and later KTLA 5 Morning News.



Her profile page had already been removed from the KTLA website just two hours after it was announced she was leaving the station.

Her departure comes not long after it was announced Dayna Devon was leaving KTLA Weekend Morning News last month.