Lynette Romero leaving KTLA after 24 years

Lynette Romero is leaving KTLA after 24 years, it was announced today.
The Emmy Award-winning reporter and anchor’s departure was announced live on air, before being shared by the station on Twitter.
“After nearly 24 years, Lynette Romero, our friend Lynette, has decided to move on from anchoring our weekend morning news,” entertainment anchor Sam Rubin said during a broadcast.
“KTLA management had hoped she would stay here her entire career and KTLA worked hard to make that happen, but Lynette has decided to move on to another opportunity elsewhere.
“Lynette we wish you luck, we miss you and we thank you for everything you’ve done for KTLA, and so many friends and fans of yours… on behalf of everyone here, we wish you and your family nothing but the best. Good luck to Lynette Romero.”
Fans were quick to flood the comments with well-wishes.
“Nooooo! We love you @LynetteRomero,” wrote one viewer. “We will miss you so very much on KTLA. Just loved watching you. Please be sure to visit from time to time. All the best on your wonderful new journey!”
“Oh no!!!! My weekend will never be the same,” wrote another.
“What! I love Lynette Romero!,” one fan said. “She’s been a staple at KTLA! Wishing you nothing but the best in your next chapter!”
Her departure comes not long after it was announced Dayna Devon was leaving KTLA Weekend Morning News last month.
So sad to hear that Lynette has left KTLA. Why would she leave without making an announcement? Wish her the best in her new journey.