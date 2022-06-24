Lyna Perez wet and sheer for 3 a.m. dip

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez made sure to share her recent late-night dip, and she went sheer while soaking during and after it.

The Instagram star, who boasts over 8 million followers and a similar fanbase over on TikTok, updated the former ahead of the weekend while showing off her famous figure, also offering fans the usual with a short and snappy caption.

Lyna Perez shares 3 a.m. dip for Instagram army

Posting from her luxurious home and showing off the perks of her outdoor pool, Lyna opened chest-deep in illuminated waters as she glanced to the side while in a low-cut and tight white dress.

The Florida native was already showcasing her cleavage as she leaned forward in the water, with the camera also taking in the palms flanking her pool, plus fancy lighting around the water.

Lyna wore her long hair down as she flaunted a pink lip, also driving fans to swipe.

The second photo showed Lyna out of the pool and offering a rear view in her sheer white dress, with further images seeing her hanging poolside while dangling her legs in the water – she even offered a booty shot to close. “3 am,” a caption read.

Lyna is muscling up with followers as she climbs the ranks on social media. The star is, however, likely earning the bulk of her income from being on OnlyFans. The adult platform frequented by the likes of rapper Cardi B and model Jordyn Woods is a hotspot for glamour models, with 27-year-old Demi Rose also on board.

The ups of OnlyFans are obvious – steady cash for posting what might not be all that much content. Copyright experts Airase, however, warn: “The greatest problem we see is that these women start an account on a platform which should be safe, private and in their control however when these women aren’t being proactive about copyright protection, their content gets leaked onto potentially harmful and unsafe websites that can’t be so clearly monitored by you or your team.”

Lyna Perez popular with A-list celebrities

Lyna, who introduces herself with: “I basically live in a bikini” on Instagram, tends to stick to swimwear, although she switches things up with lingerie and cheeky miniskirt looks. The beauty is followed by WAP rapper Cardi B and former Disney star Bella Thorne – both are, of course, also on OnlyFans.

Lyna follows just over 250 accounts, but not many celebrities. She follows British model Demi Rose and rap superstar Cardi.