Lyna Perez unbuttons top in thong to say hello

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is proving she knows the art of social media engagement as she poses by a piano in an unbuttoned top and tiny miniskirt.

The Instagram and TikTok star, now followed by over 8 million on each platform, updated her Instagram last week in a girly look that went super sexy, posing in a checkered miniskirt, revealing top, and adding a bow in her hair.

Lyna Perez sends greetings in unbuttoned top

The Florida-born star opened her post with a photo of herself perched on a piano stool – the fancy Steinway & Sons grand was painted pale pink, matching the room and Lyna’s purple outfit.

Showing off her legs and cleavage, Lyna sent out a coy smile while in a long-sleeved and unbuttoned crop top, also showing off her tiny waist as she went thigh-skimming in her miniskirt. White cowboy boots added more color as the brunette sent out a doll-like expression.

In the next slide, Lyna pushed her chest out a little for more of a tease, with additional photos seeing her tugging up her boots as she chilled on a couch amid picture frames. Lyna even lifted her skirt to show a thong in one snap before taking it outdoors for a sunny stroll. “Hi,” she wrote with a purple heart emoji.

Lyna has gained over 180,000 likes for her share. She posted a few days later with far more skin on show, here angling her backside to the camera while in front of a mirror dotted with light bulbs. Posing in a black G-string and sheer bra, the model drove fans wild as she wrote: “Sorry I’m late.”

This post gained way more likes and is now approaching half a million. Lyna introduces herself with “I basically live in a bikini” on Instagram – while three posts in a row have seen her out of one, plenty of images on her feed confirm the statement is true.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lyna Perez shouts out major brand in Instagram posts

Lyna is signed to Bang Energy. 2022 posts have also brought her shouting out affordable clothing brand Fashion Nova – the label is fronted by major stars, including rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. However, the brand continues to rely on micro-influencers to spread its name.

Also affiliated with the brand are singer Christina Milian and bikini bombshell Abby Dowse. Model Demi Rose once fronted FN, but she’s now switched to Pretty Little Thing.