Lyna Perez thrills in skimpy swimsuit countdown

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is offering a heads-up that new content will be landing on her Instagram – but not quite yet.

The Florida-born social media star can be sporadic with her posts, but her 9 million Instagram followers haven’t abandoned her feed.

Posting a quick Instagram Story on Wednesday, Lyna let her fanbase know to expect a post in the coming day – she delivered her exciting countdown with an eye-popping swimsuit look as she flaunted her famous curves.

The hot photo, announcing just under 22 hours to go, showed the former Bang Energy face posing from an outdoor balcony in a figure-flaunting monokini held together with hoop clasp details.

Drawing attention to her trim waistline, Perez went doe-eyed as she shot the camera a deep gaze, also rocking soft-waved hair, plus a low-key face of makeup complete with a pink lip.

Showing off her lower body tattoo, the bombshell offered up a timer, writing, “NEW PIC,” as the minutes counted down.

Lyna Perez poses in a swimsuit. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna continues to see her fanbase rise. She’s also not far off hitting 9 million followers on rival platform TikTok. Lyna tends not to shout out brands, although her bio still introduces her as a Bang Energy face – the energy drinks giant is known for collaborating with Instagram’s swimwear faces, having done so with fellow bombshell Hannah Palmer.

Lyna Perez shows off glam lifestyle in Chanel

Last month, Lyna delighted fans despite not rocking any swimwear. Posing from a lounger, the brunette flaunted her cleavage in a spilling strapless dress, also showing off sandals and a purse from luxury French designer Chanel. Also shouting out high-end brands on Instagram is model Demi Rose – for her, though, it’s Dior. As to anyone with a lower budget wanting to get their hands on designer goods, there’s a sneaky way.

Alessandra Tufiño told Moda that “many non-luxury brands” are “making designer-inspired items, such as the number of sock boots and sock sneakers that emerged following the Yeezy sock boots and the Balenciaga sock sneakers.”

Lyna Perez keeps stunning fans with hot shots

Alessandra adds, “There are many pins on Pinterest and articles about ‘designer dupes’ or fashion items that look like luxury ‘it’ items, such as the Valentino Rockstud heels and even the elusive Birkin bag.”

A quick scroll through Lyna’s feed shows Chanel to be her favorite brand.

“I basically live in a bikini,” Perez writes in her bio – while a significant part of her account showcases swimwear, fans can expect everything from skimpy miniskirts and evening dresses to lingerie.