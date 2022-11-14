Lyna Perez enjoys her time in the sauna. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez needed a break today and took some time off to enjoy herself in the sauna.

While there, she decided to take a few photos, where she left little to the imagination while sweating it out.

Lyna used her sauna time to create a mini photoshoot that showed her looking amazing as she posed in only an embroidered white towel.

The model is known for her racy photoshoots, but she decided to take this one up a notch. She made sure to post multiple angles, so fans got a clear view of her enjoying her break.

While she opted out of clothes, she wore gold earrings as her main accessory.

She kept her makeup simple and wore cat-eye eyeliner and a pink lip stain.

The Instagram model also wore her hair down in a straight middle part.

Lyna Perez stuns in all-purple look

Purple may just be Lyna’s color after proving on Instagram that it truly flatters her. The social media model showed off her monochromatic look while sitting in front of a piano in a pink room, looking absolutely stunning.

Lyna wore a purple cropped cardigan that was left unbuttoned to create a low-cut look. She paired it with a matching gingham skirt that showed off her toned legs.

To break away from the monochromatic look, she wore white cowboy boots that stood out amongst the outfit.

To accessorize, she kept it simple with a purple bow and small gold earrings. She put her hair in a half-up half-down style that showcased her stunning features.

Her makeup looked amazing as she wore neutral eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

Lyna uploaded multiple photos to Instagram where she showed off the different angles of her outfit. The look was perfectly planned, as Lyna also took a picture next to a purple house to blend in perfectly.

Lyna Perez looked stunning for Fashion Nova

Lyna looked amazing in her recent promotional photo for the online boutique, Fashion Nova. The model was in front of a beautiful home, showing off a thigh-skimming lilac minidress. The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and ruching along the bodice.

Along the bust, the brand added an underwire to the dress to create a flattering effect. She paired the piece with white platform heels to add to her long legs.

She wore her hair in a center part with loose waves and finished off her makeup with neutral eyeshadow and lip gloss.