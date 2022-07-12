Lyna Perez pulls down miniskirt without visible underwear

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is thrilling fans with a big social media return as she models a busty corset look and a miniskirt she made sure to tug down.

The Florida-born influencer and social media star now boasts 9 million followers on Instagram – everyone’s had a bit of a wait, though, as Lyna went over a week without posting. The brunette returned on July 11 for her first post since July 1, and it was body-ody-ody as she flaunted her figure in a small gallery of revealing snaps.

Lyna Perez wows in skimpy look for Instagram return

Lyna posed from a luxurious home and perched on the edge of a white couch as she showcased her sizzling curves.

Going white-hot, the OnlyFans face busted out of a strappy and corset-like bustier with a cropped finish, pairing her cleavage-baring top with a barely-there and tiny matching miniskirt.

Teasing her army of fans, Lyna swished her highlighted locks around as she used one hand to tug down her skirt – seemingly void of underwear, the model was definitely upping the ante.

Lyna rocked a full face of makeup with tan eyeshadow and a nude lip as she delighted her followers, striking various poses from the couch as fans swiped through the gallery.

Taking to her caption, Perez wrote: “Never going this long without posting again, missed you too much.” She added a white heart emoji to echo her outfit. Fans left over 50,000 likes in just two hours.

Lyna, also active on TikTok, where her following sits just below 9 million, tends not to influence for brands, something that’s a standard with Instagram’s swim and lingerie faces. “I basically live in a bikini,” Lyna tells fans in her bio. Instead of gaining top-up cash from brands like Fashion Nova and Boohoo, Lyna earns her dough from exclusive content via her VIP site – she also retails merch and offers paid monthly subscriptions to her OnlyFans.

Lyna Perez proves she lives in a bikini

A quick scroll through Lyna’s Instagram proves that her bio states facts. The stunner posed in a skimpy yellow bikini on June 23, showing off her hourglass curves and toned abs from a swish lawn setting and writing: “There’s only one Lyna.” Fans left over 200,000 likes.

Perez has also delighted fans in recent weeks by posing back to the camera, and in thong underwear, as she admired her reflection in a mirror and wrote: “Sorry I’m late.”

For more from Lyna, give her Instagram a follow.