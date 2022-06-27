Lyna Perez pulls down bikini as ‘one and only’

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez yanked down her bikini bottoms for a massive swimwear-clad tease ahead of the weekend.

The Florida-born Instagram sensation, now followed by over 8 million both on Instagram and TikTok, posted to the former platform as she delighted her army of fans last week, opting for a tiny yellow two-piece and body language that didn’t hold back.

Lyna Perez thrills fans with string bikini tease

In a gallery now topping 200,000 likes, the brunette opened posing amid immaculate lawns and backed by a fancy pool, furnished terraces, and a luxurious mansion.

Drawing the eye with her cleavage, toned figure, and curvy hips, Lyna ensured all eyes were on her as she posed in a very cut-out and eye-popping bikini – she went high-cut to flash a waist tattoo, also pouting slightly while wearing her locks down and curled.

Fans know when to swipe with Lyna. She offered up a thong rear view in her next photo, with one shot showing her tugging her stringy bikini bottoms down.

“There’s only one Lyna,” the bombshell wrote.

Lyna quickly gathered comments. “Vibes,” one user wrote with a fire emoji, with model Cindy Prado replying: “Holy smokes.” Topping replies was Alexa Dellanos, who dubbed Lyna “the only & only.” Over 50 users liked the comment.

Comments to Lyna Perez's post.

Lyna is known for sharing little about herself and lots of her figure. Updates on Lyna’s Instagram tend to be solo – they also occasionally offer a brand shout-out.

In February, the curvy sensation shouted out energy drinks giant Bang Energy, a company known for cherry-picking attractive Instagram bombshells to promote its products. Lyna was seen sipping from a Bang Energy can while in a plunging top as she enjoyed an outdoor bike ride. “Having the best day with you @bangenergy,” she wrote.

Lyna Perez likely earning big bucks on OnlyFans

Lyna is also active on the adult platform OnlyFans, a site welcoming a host of famous faces from rapper Cardi B and model Jordyn Woods to actress Carmen Electra. While the site has garnered criticism over both the nature of its content and fears for the safety of its content creators, it states:

“OnlyFans is strictly an 18 and over social media platform. OnlyFans does not tolerate any violations of our policies, and we immediately take action to uphold the safety and security of our users. The platform’s Trust & Safety division has grown alongside the business, and OnlyFans continues to commit top resources to this area. OnlyFans hosts over 1.25 million creators.”