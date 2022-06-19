Lyna Perez offers rear view in G-string

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez has been upping the ante for her 8 million+ Instagram followers. The social media sensation last week ditched her bikinis for an equally-revealing underwear look, posing a quadruple-set of photos and opening with a rear view.

Going sheer in plunging underwear, the Florida native poked out her backside for the camera – as per usual, her short and snappy caption was the icing on the cake.

Lyna Perez doesn’t hold back with racy underwear shoot

Lyna opened her post angling her backside towards the lens as she leaned over a mirror counter. The studio vibes were strong as light bulbs adorned the mirror in front of her. Lyna was admiring her reflection as she flaunted her curves in a black G-string undies set with a see-through and embellished bra.

Going low-cut as she showcased her neck tattoo, the Instagram star wore her hair up in a bun and with two loose strands framing her face. She also opted for parted lips and a coy gaze.

The next photo showed Perez shot from the front as she placed both hands above her chest and drew attention to her cleavage while showing off thigh-high black stockings.

Also including a selfie in her gallery, the bombshell wrote: “Sorry I’m late.”

Lyna has been making headlines of late, both for her Instagram posts and her TikTok ones. The star boasts a roughly even amount of followers on both platforms, although she appears to be gaining fans faster on the latter. Perez delighted her TikTok army last week with a “better” view video, one amusingly showing her parading around an ocean-view room while in an orange bikini. The camera took in scenic harbor vistas, with Lyna telling fans to “look at this view” – not her “juicy” backside, she confirmed: “This beach.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lyna Perez stuns fans in revealing looks on social media

Lyna shares little about herself, and it looks like fans are totally cool with it. The Bang Energy face still introduces herself as an ambassador of the energy drinks giant on her Instagram, although posts promoting the company are now few and far between. Also linked to Bang Energy is Arizona-based model Hannah Palmer.

Lyna’s Instagram is now garnering celebrity attention. Her feed is followed by WAP rapper Cardi B and Shake It Up actress Bella Thorne. Lyna follows Cardi back, also keeping tabs on model Demi Rose and reality star Larsa Pippen.