Lyna Perez offers rear view in bikini

Lyna Perez is teasing her army of Instagram followers with rear-view bikini action.

The social media star, whose IG following now sits at 9 million, delighted her fanbase ahead of the weekend, posting late-night Friday shots and definitely showing off her figure.

Lyna Perez gets cheeky in G-string bikini

The Florida-born star posed confidently, outdoors, and by a kayak, seemingly ready to hit the water.

Lyna, who holds nothing back with her figure displays, opted for the tiniest of black bikinis, choosing a thong two-piece that left little to the imagination and adding in some color via a baseball cap.

Lyna shouted out rising activewear giant Alo Yoga via her lilac cap, also rocking a pink lip and a discreet face of makeup that included warming blush on her cheekbones.

Highlighting her peachy rear in her strapless swimwear, the Bang Energy face accessorized her look with a belly chain and charm – mogul Kylie Jenner and model Hailey Bieber are both giant fans of the midriff accessory.

Lyna Perez poses in a bikini and hat. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna’s stories came promoting her VIP content – the star likely earns good top-up cash via her XXXtra content on OnlyFans, a platform frequented by celebrities including actress Bella Thorne and rapper Cardi B. Lyna is likely doing so well via OF, she’s not even tempted to accept influencing offers by clothing brands. Models including Kara Del Toro, Hannah Palmer, and Veronika Rajek are all signed to front brands including Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing, but Lyna appears to be doing just fine without them.

Perez also boasts a similar TikTok following, where her fanbase sits just shy of 9 million.

Lyna is likely taking precautions to ensure that nobody replicates her content or claims to be her.

“The greatest problem we see is that these women start an account on a platform which should be safe, private and in their control however when these women aren’t being proactive about copyright protection, their content gets leaked onto potentially harmful and unsafe websites that can’t be so clearly monitored by you or your team,” Airase states. The platform this year welcomed even more celebrities, including Baywatch bombshell Carmen Electra.

Lyna Perez says she lives in a bikini

As to Lyna’s Instagram bio, it’s pretty straightforward, not to mention accurate. “I basically live in a bikini,” the curvy star tells her followers. In June, the model thrilled fans in a blue thong bikini as she posed near beachy shores, writing: “POV were on vacation.” The post has now topped 200,000 likes.