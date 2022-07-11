Lyna Perez kneels with bikini upside-down

Lyna Perez poses outdoors. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

Lyna Perez is rocking the upside-down bikini trend like a pro as she stuns posing on her knees.

The Florida-born social media star delighted her 9 million Instagram followers with skimpy swimwear content last weekend, sharing a cheeky rear view shot in a thong two-piece and returning for a 2.0 as she delivered a front view.

Lyna Perez sizzles while going upside-down bikini

Championing the trend adored by the likes of Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian, Lyna showed off her assets in a barely-there black string bikini with the top worn upside down.

Staying safe despite the amount of skin on show, the OnlyFans face sent out her curves and her toned muscles in the strapless two-piece, also adding in a multicolor belly chain drawing attention to her slender waist.

The outdoor lover, who mostly posts from her backyard, had switched things up by choosing a waterfront deck, with the camera also taking in nearby palms and semi-cloudy skies.

Proving she’s always up on the latest trends, Lyna smiled while in a pink baseball cap from activewear label Alo Yoga.

Lyna Perez outdoors in a bikini. Pic credit: @lynaritaa/Instagram

While the post wasn’t a #ad for anything, it was promoting Lyna’s exclusive and subscription-based content on OnlyFans. The brunette is now one of many famous faces earning cash via the adult platform – in 2020, Netflix star Bella Thorne sparked outrage after her join earned her $1 million in 24 hours.

Lyna introduces herself on Instagram, stating: “I basically live in a bikini.” Fans do get plenty of that, but they equally find they’re treated to racy lingerie looks, plus miniskirt outfits – the latter often come with a booty flash.

Lyna Perez boasts over 16 million followers

Lyna’s following is almost as high over on TikTok, where the figure has yet to reach 9 million. “Kindness is what makes you the most beautiful,” her bio reads there. In total, Lyna’s TikTok likes top 134 million.

“TikTok blew up because it gave anybody the opportunity to go viral. It’s been impossible on Facebook for the last six or seven years to build a page from zero to 100,000 [followers] in a day like we used to be able to do,” The Goat Agency’s founder Harry Hugo told The Drum, adding: “There are very few influencers now who are successful who don’t create great content.”

Lyna’s signature twist is the witty caption. She keeps it short and sweet and often very tongue-in-cheek.